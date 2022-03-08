PCSO: High school student arrested on charge of having a gun on school grounds

A student at Pike County Central High School was arrested after the school’s resource officer investigated a report that a student had a gun at school.
According to Pike Central School Resource Officer Aaron Thompson, on March 7, the principal at the school was informed by a student that information was circulating on a social media platform alleging that a student had a gun at school.
Thompson said he questioned the student, identified as Raymond Wood, 18, of Right Fork of Brushy Road, Varney, a senior, who admitted to having a handgun in his vehicle. The handgun, according to court documents, was found behind the passenger seat of Wood’s vehicle
Wood was arrested without incident on a charge of having a gun on school property — a felony.
Thompson said that no students were in danger.
All schools in Pike County have a school resource officer provided by the office of Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott.