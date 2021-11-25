Pike County Sheriff deputies fanned out across the county this week to serve a variety of warrants connected to the trafficking of illegal narcotics in Pike County.
“These arrests are the result of several months of investigation,” Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said. “Our deputies and detectives have put in many hours of work that has culminated in these arrests.”
The arrests began Nov. 22, when deputies executed a search warrant in the McCarr community in reference to a drug investigation.
During the search, officers said, deputies found crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Shawnda Varney, 32, of McCarr, was arrested on an indictment warrant charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and other charges and Danny Childress, 27, of Hardy, was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and a fugitive arrest warrant from another state, among other charges.
A third subject was arrested for outstanding warrants that were not related to this case, deputies said.
On Nov. 23, teams of deputies attempted to serve additional warrants.
Deputies arrested Frederick K. Justice, 50, of Majestic, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jerry Bartley, 44, and Amanda Bartley, 43, both of Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
“We are expecting to make more arrests stemming from this extensive investigation by the department’s Drug Investigation Unit,” Scott said. “I encourage anyone who sees or suspects drug activity is occurring in their community to call us at our anonymous tip line at, (606) 766-5555, or our office at, (606) 432-6260.”