PCSO: Man arrested on school property with loaded gun

A Pike County man has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Bucky A. Smith, 46, of Phelps, was on school property at Phelps High School Sept. 1 and “acting weird and talking in a loud voice.” Smith, court documents said, has already been advised to not be on school property
According to an arrest citation in the case, Pike County School Board member Shane Hurley contacted School Resource Officer Deputy Bert Hatfield ,who located and approached Smith. The citation said Hatfield saw a gun on Smith’s person.
Hatfield ordered Smith to put the gun on the ground and Smith complied, the citation said.
The firearm was a Glock 23 (.40 caliber semi-automatic) fully loaded with one round in the chamber and a light was attached to the weapon, the citation said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
As deputies attempted to place Smith in custody, the citation said, Smith became very agitated and verbally confronted the deputies.
Smith has been lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
While being transported into the jail Sept. 1, Smith told the News-Express, “I didn’t take it on school.”
Smith said he wasn’t planning to shoot anyone.
“I got a hit on my head and I can’t walk the road,” Smith said before temporarily breaking from the grasp of officers as they escorted him to the jail.
The case remains under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.