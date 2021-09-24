A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges this week after police assisting social workers on a call uncovered allegations and evidence that he was using drugs in front of children.
According to an arrest citation written by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Reed, he assisted the social services call at Zebulon Highway.
Eric Austin Tackett, 36, of Right Fork of Cowpen, Pikeville, answered the door, the citation said, and invited the social worker and deputy in. While speaking with the children in the residence, Reed wrote, he and the social worker learned that Tackett had been using drugs in front of them and the children told them where the drugs were located.
Reed wrote that he saw a drawer where the drugs were said to be located half open and observed a pipe, as well as a straw Tackett admitted to snorting suboxone with.
Also in plain view were four round orange pills and half of a pill consistent with gabapentin.
Tackett was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.