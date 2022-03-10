A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges linked to two separate incidents which occurred in November.
According to court documents, Robert E. Scott, 41, was arrested March 4, on charges of first-degree burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection with an investigation by Pike County Sheriff’s Det. Brian Conley into incidents which occurred Nov. 29.
According to court documents, on that date, Scott entered into a residence in Pike County and stole jewelry and a firearm. On the same date, according to an arrest warrant, Scott, who is a convicted felon, entered into a vehicle parked at Dorton Elementary School and stole a firearm.
Scott was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on the charges.