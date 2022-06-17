A group of students in Pike County have been participating in a week-long fun-filled summer camp hosted by the Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott’s office.
The purpose, Scott said, is connect children with police officers in an attempt to humanize the officers and build relationships.
Scott said that, prior to the COVID pandemic, a handful of Pike County boys and girls would take advantage of the tradition of spending a week at the “Sheriffs Boys and Girls Ranch Camp” at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Scott said that a summer camp had also been sponsored for many years by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to those who wanted to make the eight-hour bus trip to Trigg County. After COVID, the sheriff’s office decided to offer a camp locally instead, with a goal in mind to create a relationship with kids.
“... The main goal is to let the kids know that we do not want them to be afraid of law enforcement,” Scott said. “We would hope to try to build a relationship with the kids in the week that we have the boys and the girls with us.”
June 15 marked the third day of summer camp where Deputy Jamie Rose and Deputy Aaron Thompson hosted the kids at Muddy Boots Riding Stables while 13 boys ages nine to 12 participated in horseback riding and later finished off the day swimming at the Pikeville Area Family YMCA.
Thompson said the camp is a good thing for kids, especially in this economy. Not all kids in the community will be able to take a summer vacation and it’s good to see kids with smiling faces, he said.
“The kids are having a great time and we have a lot of sponsors to make this event happen,” said Thompson. “Muddy Boots has sponsored the camp and Pike County Board of Education feeds them breakfast and provides transportation. We would like to thank Taylor Inflatables, Walmart and Breaks Interstate Park.”
The camp hosts 20 girls and twenty boys, there is still room for girls in next week’s camp.
For more information, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at, (606) 432-6260.