The Pike County Sheriff’s Office continued its ongoing investigation and actions against drug trafficking in Pike County on Oct. 10.
According to Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott, months of investigation led to the indictment of numerous individuals wanted for drug crimes, mostly for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Scott said the department has three officers whose full-time job is attempting to identify and arrest those responsible for drug trafficking.
“We’re just trying to keep as much off the streets as we can,” he said.
Those indicted as a part of the investigation included:
• Jeffery Johnson, 53, of Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• James M. Collins, 47, of Kendrick Fork Road, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Brian Hurley, 50, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (gabapentin).
• Mitchell Van Potter, 50, of Millard Highway, Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Joshua Vajda, 32, of Mentor Avenue, Painsville, Ohio, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Ian Matthew Elia, 35, of Hurricane Branch Road, South Williamson, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Timothy J. Anderson, 42, of East Rasnick Bottom, Elkhorn City, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Courtney Claypool, 32, of Ky. 1056, McCarr, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine), possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (tramadol and gabapentin).
• Ronnie Hill, 56, of Regina-Belcher Highway, Regina, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Brian Hurley, 50, of Hurricane Creek Road, Stopover, and George Compton, 34, of Short Street, Phelps, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
Scott said anyone with information on suspected drug trafficking can contact the department at, (606) 432-6260, or by calling the anonymous tip line at, (606) 766-5555. Scott said callers who call the sheriff’s office number may remain anonymous.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.