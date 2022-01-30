The pedestrian tunnel project under Bypass Road has nearly reached completion, city officials said, and its public opening is currently planned to take place in late February.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick provided an update on the ongoing pedestrian tunnel project, which began construction in late April. He said that there are some elements to the project that must be installed before it can be completed and opened to the public.
“The tunnel is essentially complete. There is a control panel for the heated sidewalks that has had a shipment delayed. It is currently scheduled for delivery by mid-February,” Elswick said. “Its main purpose is to prevent a slipping hazard by making sure ice does not form on the sidewalk; so we have chosen not to open the tunnel until that panel can be installed.”
The new pedestrian tunnel is intended to provide a safer and more convenient pedestrian access to Pikeville Medical Center’s main campus that does not require people to cross traffic on the heavily-traveled roadway. The concrete structure is 108 feet long, 10 feet wide and 8 feet high with lighting throughout the walkway and both entrances.
The project is a partnership among Pikeville Medical Center, the City of Pikeville and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.