Work on the pedestrian tunnel underneath Bypass Road (KY-1426) in Pikeville has been delayed until at least Monday, May 3 due to utility relocation issues.
The construction project was initially scheduled to begin on Monday, April 26, but he Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Dist. 12 announced on April 26 that the project has been delayed. According to KYTC, newly discovered fiber optic cable runs through the work zone and must be relocated in order for work to begin.
When the work does start, Pikeville’s Bypass Road will close to all traffic between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances. The road is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks. The pedestrian tunnel will run from the hospital’s Riverfill parking lot to the grassy area near the main entrance fountain.
During a press conference, Sara George, KYTC Highway Dist. 12 Information Officer, provided details on the traffic detours that the public should expect as the section of Bypass Road closes, starting May 3. Officials noted that the pedestrian tunnel will take at least two months to be completed, but Bypass Road will only be closed for about three weeks.
“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Highway Dist. 12 consider safety the main priority on any highway project, and that’s safety for the traveling public, for pedestrians and for those who are working on the project,” George said. “A safe, well-constructed pathway dedicated to pedestrians relocates an enormous amount of that traffic from the dangers inherent in crossing the road. The chance of collisions decreases dramatically.”
Bypass Road is expected to remain closed, she said, for at least three weeks between the two hospital entrances (the area in front of the fountain). Vehicles will be able to access the main hospital campus as usual on either side of the work zone: at the main entrance off Harold’s Branch and the entrance on the other side of the parking garage. The general public will not be able to use the parking lot as a detour.
“There is a barrier on the street behind the health department, and if you get there, you have to turn around so don’t try it,” George said.
However, all truck traffic will be required to use the Harold’s Branch entrance, which leads directly to the loading dock behind the hospital.
“When trucks come off U.S. 23 down here at Baird Avenue, they must continue down Hambley Boulevard, to Huffman Avenue, turn left, go in front of the Expo Center (Appalachian Wireless Arena), back out to Bypass Road, and then turn left again to get on this side of the work zone,” George said.
In addition, people with appointments at the hospital facilities in the Riverfill — including the pharmacy, outpatient rehabilitation center and the outpatient diagnostic center — will be required to use the Baird Avenue entrance to the Riverfill area.
“Remember, on the Harolds Branch side, you cannot get through behind the health department,” George said. “Ambulances can access the ER from either side. A path through the first floor parking building will take ambulances straight to the emergency department. Trucks, however, are much too tall to enter the parking garage and must go through the Harolds Branch entrance. Plus, it’s a direct shot to the loading dock.”
There will be message boards and signs that will direct traffic, and hospital security officers will also be on site to assist with traffic control.
PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn and George emphasized that this is a temporary inconvenience that will have long-term benefits once the project is finished.
“There’s going to be a little inconvenience over the couple weeks, but it will have long-term benefit and long-term effect in ensuring that our patients, our visitors and our employees are safe,” Blackburn said.
The project is a partnership between Pikeville Medical Center, the City of Pikeville and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project contractor is Jigsaw Enterprises, General Contractor, a Pike County company owned and operated by Rusty Justice. Funding for the project includes $575,000 from KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid toward the total project cost.
