COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have recently surged in Pike County, particularly in younger people, and several regional and local health officials held a press conference on Aug. 5 to share the latest regarding the virus and why the public should vaccinated as soon as possible.
During the press conference, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was joined by Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, Pikeville Medical Center’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fares Khater, as well as Pike County Commissioners Ronnie Robertson, Jason Tackett and Brian Booth.
Jones said that he, and everyone else in attendance, felt like it was important to address the public regarding the county’s current situation with the virus, as well as address misconceptions involving the COVID-19 vaccinations.
“It is not our intention to put a mask mandate in place. It is not our place to mandate vaccines for anyone, but it’s alarming how much misinformation about COVID is out there, particularly on social media,” Jones said. “What you’re going to hear is that most of the COVID cases, most of the hospitalizations, most people requiring mechanical ventilation are unvaccinated. People are dying needlessly, and we want to make sure that people have accurate information.”
Pike’s cases,
hospitalizations surge
in younger people
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley provided the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and she shared troubling data regarding several patients who are under the age of 25 years old currently hospitalized with the virus in Pike County.
As of Aug. 5, Pike County’s total number of cases was 6,361, with 305 being considered active. So far, 114 people have died from the virus in the county. Riley said that the majority of those 305 active cases are people who are younger than 65 years old, which was not previously the case. Of the 305 active cases, 64 cases are younger than 18 years old, 39 cases are people in their 20s, 43 cases are in their 30s, 41 cases are in their 40s and 38 cases are in their 50s.
“In July, we had 339 new cases,” Riley said. “This surpassed April, May, June, all those months. This puts us back right before we were going into October and fall and holiday activities. That’s where we are now. … The growth is exponential and it’s happening faster than it did last fall.”
Hospitalizations are also increasing in Pike County, as well as across the state. As of Aug. 5, there were 16 patients currently being hospitalized with serious COVID-19 illness in Pike County’s hospitals. Those 16 patients included an 18 year-old, a 24 year-old, a 27 year-old, a 29 year-old and a 30 year-old. The remaining patients’ ages included 55, 57, 58, 67, 68, 68, 72, 77, 79, 87 and 95 years old.
“No one under the age of 50 was vaccinated,” Riley said.
Riley explained that, locally, people who are unvaccinated are overwhelmingly seeing far more severe diseases, hospitalizations and even potential death from the virus.
“My job as public health director is to provide the public with the facts,” she said. “The bottom line is that most of the new cases are coming from the unvaccinated. The few vaccinated breakthrough cases have overwhelmingly been mild and nearly all severe diseases, hospitalizations and deaths are attributed to the unvaccinated.”
Pike County’s percentage of fully vaccinated individuals is 44.45 percent, which equates to about 25,724 people.
“As a community, we are not where we need to be for vaccination participation,” Riley said.
Dr. Khater, with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, shared what he has seen regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations recently. ARH has 10 hospitals across Eastern Kentucky, as well as two in Virginia. Three weeks ago, he said, Dr. Khater said that they only had one or two patients hospitalized for COVID-19. He said that number has quickly grown to eight and now 77 patients in total are being hospitalized for the virus. Of those 77 patients hospitalized, 19 patients are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators. Less than 10 percent of those patients — 7 patients out of 77 in total — had been vaccinated.
“The ages of these patients are very important,” he said. “60 percent of these patients are less than the age of 60 years. We have patients from the age of 20-29, 29-39, 40-49 and 49-59. They are the majority of the patients that we’re seeing in the hospitals right now.”
On the other hand, Dr. Khater said that about 17 percent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 in ARH clinics have been vaccinated, with some only receiving one dose of the vaccine. However, he emphasized the difference in how the vaccinated patients are not facing as serious of infection from the virus, unlike unvaccinated people who often require hospitalization.
“They are doing very well,” he said, regarding the vaccinated patients testing positive. “Many of them have maybe nasal discharge, or they don’t feel good, but that’s it. Our experience has shown, at least in the last three weeks, that the patients who have been vaccinated do well. Yes, some of them might get admitted into the hospital, but most of them do well and get discharged in a few days.”
At the press conference, Dr. Khater was asked about what it is like treating patients and being with them as they are dying from COVID-19. He described a grave scene that he has faced many times as a physician during the pandemic, where patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are forced to remain in isolation at the hospital — unable to see family or friends, except through virtual devices — and who ultimately do not survive the virus.
“It’s a miserable death. They’re losing the capacity to breathe, they know they are dying and there is nobody around them,” Dr. Khater said. “For physicians like me, I look at the chest X-ray and it’s white — there is no air; it’s infection. I’ve given the patient every medication and therapeutics I have and there’s nothing else I can do. … It’s a very miserable end of life and it’s nothing that we would want to go through or have family members, or friends, or people you know in the community, especially personally, go through. One way to avoid this, to prevent this, is get vaccinated.”
Addressing vaccine myths, misconceptions
Dr. Khater and Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass emphasized that the vaccines are the safest and most effective tools in the public’s arsenal to protect against the worst impacts of COVID-19. During the press conference, they answered several questions from the public regarding misconceptions about the vaccines, including the myths about vaccines containing magnets and microchips.
They reaffirmed the truth that COVID-19 vaccines do not contain magnets and microchips and that they do not alter a person’s DNA or future fertility.
“The vaccines do not have any microchips, they do not alter your DNA, nor does it affect your DNA, or do anything you heard about from a medical professional,” Dr. Khater said. “Vaccines do not impact future fertility. Actually, it has been endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine for all pregnant women to get the vaccine. The vaccine does not affect fertility, it does not affect conception and it does not affect the pregnancy.”
Dr. Khater urged the public to talk to their healthcare professional, not social media, about any concerns or questions they have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Talk to the provider who took care of you for years. You trusted that provider for years. He took care of you and you did everything he told you to do. Now, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t go on social media,” he said. “If you have questions about the vaccine and you have not been vaccinated yet, which we need you to be, talk to your healthcare professional. Ask all the questions you have, all the fears you have. You and your healthcare professional make a mutual decision to take the vaccine or not.”
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.