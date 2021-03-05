Peoples Bank announced March 3 in support of the Eastern Kentucky community and neighbors in response to the recent flooding, the company has donated $5,000 to the Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
“Peoples Bank is committed to the communities where we live and work. Eastern Kentucky has seen its share of issues over the course of the last month with snow, ice storms, power outages and now flooding. We wanted to help in any way we can, so we thought this was a great first step.“ said Peoples Bank Vice President and Kentucky Regional Manager, Alyssa Ramey-Coleman. “We are here to support our neighbors and will do what we can to make the situation better.”
For those directly impacted by the flooding, Peoples Bank offers a disaster relief unsecured loan up to $5,000 for homeowners and $2,500 for renters. Call your local Peoples Bank branch to inquire about this loan. For your local branch’s phone number, location and hours of operation, visit, peoplesbancorp.com/locations.
