Peoples Bank Foundation announced Dec. 21 a donation of $52,897 to Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund. This fund is a non-profit set up to provide immediate relief to tornado impacted communities with 100 percent of all funds received.
The total amount of this donation is the combined effort of Peoples Bank employees, third party partners and the Peoples Bank Foundation.
Earlier this month, Kentucky and five other states experienced one of the worst tornado outbreaks in American history. To help those impacted, Peoples Bank held an employee fund-raiser with all proceeds directly donated to the Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund. Peoples Bank employees directly donated over $16,000 out of their own pockets to this cause and the Peoples Bank Foundation will be contributing $25,000 in addition to donations from third party partners.
President and CEO of Peoples Bank Chuck Sulerzyski, said, “As a community bank, our main priority has always been to meet the needs of the people in our local communities. Collectively, we stand with Kentucky and all areas that have been affected by the recent tornado outbreak. Thank you to all of our employees, clients, and partners that have responded quickly and generously in relief efforts.”
Peoples Bank Foundation has awarded over $600,000 in grants in 2021 and $5.7 million since its inception in 2003.