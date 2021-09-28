A Pike County apartment complex that has been the center of controversy is under new ownership and management.
Carl D. Perkins Apartments at Shelby Valley was recently purchased by Heritage Housing out of Norwich, Connecticut and is being managed by Southcreek Management Company out of Lexington, Kentucky.
Representatives of Southcreek addressed concerns at the complex to the Pike county fiscal court during the September 21 regular court meeting.
Jesse Mullis, general manager of Southcreek and Vicky Smith, regional property supervisor, informed the court about plans for improvements at Carl D. Perkins Apartments.
The apartment complex was at the center of controversy earlier this year when the former management was accused of neglecting to address residents’ concerns on several problems and issues including lack of air conditioning and seldom functioning elevators.
Mullis said that Southcreek has been in property management for over 40 years and manages 24 other locations in Kentucky and they don’t manage anything outside of the state.
“The majority of our properties are section eight,” Mullis explained. “We do have a couple of Rural Development (RD) properties and one or two conventional properties but the main focus is project based section eight.”
Mullis explained that section eight housing projects were developed many years ago by Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is a program where people pay their rent based on 30 percent of their income.
Smith explained that residents in RD projects start out paying a full amount of rent in the beginning and then when a subsidy is available, Rural Development contacts the management company and informs them who to assign the assistance to and it too is based on 30 percent of income.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones pointed out that Carl D. Perkins apartment is a section eight project.
Jones asked about the problems that had been brought to his and the court’s attention during the past several months.
“As you know, there has been quite a bit of controversy about Carl D. Perkins apartments,” Jones said. “Especially the elevators, air conditioning among others.”
“Contractors have already addressed issues with the air conditioning in hallways, stairwells and common areas,” Mullis said. “DC Elevator company is already on-site to modernize the first elevator and it should be back up in a few weeks and once it’s been tested and certified, they’ll begin working on the second elevator, probably by mid-October.
“The elevator problem has been the biggest complaint,” Jones said. “Are you planning any other repairs or renovations?”
Mullis explained that Heritage Housing has applied for tax credits through Kentucky House Authority.
“That process should be done by February or March of next year,” Mullis said. “Once that is completed and funds come in, Heritage is planning substantial renovations of the inside of the units, common area and plumbing along with other improvements.”
“That’s good news,” Jones said. “It’s important that there is a management company that will be attentive to the needs of the residents and the fact you’re here tells me you’re interested in making sure this property is safe and clean for the residents.
“It’s a breath of fresh air to have somebody come in and tell us they’ll address these problems that these people have suffered through,” Jones said.