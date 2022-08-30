For nearly 29 years, Patrick Bentley has been involved in the fire service.
As a young boy, Bentley grew up watching the TV show ‘Emergency’ and, at that point, he knew he wanted to be a firefighter.
“All my friends from high school knew I wanted to be a firefighter and I meant it,” Bentley said. “When I was around 16 years old, my mom didn’t know what to do about me because I was obsessed with being a firefighter.
“She dropped me off one day at the Elkhorn City ambulance service and I started volunteering,” Bentley said. “Then, I got in with the Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department and went through the training and absolutely loved it.”
Bentley said that passion for the fire service is as strong today as when he first got started.
“Once it (the fire service) gets in your blood, it stays,” Bentley said. “I’ve had opportunities throughout my career to go to other places away from here, but this home and I wanted to stay here and protect the people here.
Bentley’s retirement is set to go into effect Sept. 30.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Bentley said. “I asked one of the guys who is already retired ‘When do you think is the best time to retire?’ And he looked at me and said, ‘When you ask questions like that.’”
Bentley said he would’ve stayed on the job until the three new fire trucks come in next year, but he said the time was right now.
“The city has offered for me to come back when the new trucks come in and that was nice,” Bentley said. “I’m going out on a good positive note. I’ve got a pretty good list of accomplishments since I’ve been here at Pikeville.”
Bentley was instrumental in securing grants for equipment that hadn’t been sought before including the smoke and burn trainer located at Fire Station 1.
“I’m going to miss it,” Bentley said. “I’m going to miss the guys more than anything because when you’re a firefighter you spend more time with your fellow workers than you do at home and it’s family.”
One of those guys is Battalion Chief Mitch Case, who has served with Bentley for 12 years.
“When I came in on the job in 2010 until he became fire chief, Bentley and I were on the same shift,” Case said. “When I came on, we both were on B shift together and he was one of the shift lieutenants.”
Case said over the 12 years he has been with the department, the improvements within the department have been amazing.
“In the four years Bentley has been chief, I’ve seen so many improvements and growth,” Case said. “Until Bentley’s administration, we hadn’t sent anyone to the National Fire Academy but shortly after being named chief, Bentley sent Nathan Looney first, then he and I went for training.”
Case said the training that Bentley has all the firefighters go through keeps them sharp and when an emergency occurs, all that training comes into play and the reaction on the scene is automatic.
Even though Bentley is retiring, he still wants to stay in the fire service in some capacity.
“I’m going to miss the comradery of the job but I’m going to try to stay in it in some way or fashion,” Bentley said. “But for the short term, I want to take a little break and spend time with my family and then figure out what I want to do next.”