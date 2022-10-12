With nights turning cooler, many are turning on heating sources.
Several house fires have been reported in the past few weeks and fire officials say some have been caused by heating sources.
Nick Fleming, public information officer at the Pikeville Fire Department, offers a few simple precautions that may save your home and your life.
“If you are going to use space heaters, small fireplaces or electric power heating devices, you want to keep them at least three feet away from any burnable material,” Fleming said. “This includes curtains, bed covers and furniture and also to keep a 3-foot safety zone around the device for children and pets.”
Fleming said before plugging in a device, be sure to check the cord for any damage and check the plug as well.
Fuel based heating also requires additional precautions.
“You need to have carbon dioxide detectors in addition to smoke detectors,” Fleming said. “Also remember this, smoke detectors do expire anywhere between seven to 10 years so when you are checking the batteries be sure to check the expiration date on the detectors and if they have expired, go ahead and replace it.”
Fleming said outdated detectors may not read properly and may not activate when you need them.
“Be sure to have good ventilation if you are using propane or kerosene heaters,” Fleming said. “By cracking a window open you allow fumes to exit the home.”
Fleming advised people not to plug an electric heater in an extension cord or power strip.
“We don’t want to overload any of our outlets or circuits, so it is best to plug straight into the outlet,” Fleming said. “This also alleviates any trip hazards too.”
For people using fireplaces or wood/coal burning stoves, Fleming recommends that your chimney is cleaned.
“You do need to have your chimney cleaned every year and inspected,” Fleming said. “You can have a professional service to do that.”
Fleming also urged people to not use your oven or stove as a heating source.
“That’s not a good idea as it is not the intended use of the product,” Fleming said. “You can overuse the stove and cause a fire that way and it’s just dangerous for children or pets coming into contact with the heating elements causing burns so it's best to use your appliances for their intended use.”
Fleming also reminds people with electric furnaces to be sure to change the filter before turning on the furnace.
Cooler weather is also a perfect time to check your fire extinguisher to make sure it’s properly charged and in a convenient location.
Fleming said if anyone has questions about heating safety you can contact your local fire department or the Pikeville fire department at, (606) 437-6234.