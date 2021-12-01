The days after Thanksgiving for many families means decorating homes and yards for Christmas.
When bringing out the lights and decorations, the Pikeville Fire Department offers these safety tips.
“When you’re pulling out your Christmas decorations, be sure you look them over,” said Nicholas Fleming, PFD public information officer. “Not just to see if the bulbs are out but check the cords.
“A lot of times people will store these items and they get damaged,” Fleming said. “As people put them up and take them down over the years damage may occur to the cords without the owner’s knowledge so be sure to check them before using.”
Fleming also said if you purchase a live Christmas tree, be sure to keep it well-watered.
“Artificial trees can catch fire, but with the live trees, people tend to forget to water them,” Fleming said. “If you don’t keep them watered and hydrated, they can get extremely dry and if you don’t believe me there are several videos on YouTube that will show you just how fast a live tree can catch fire.”
Fleming said one video of a pine spruce fire is used all the time at PFD for training purposes because it shows how fast fire growth can be in the room.
“Once those pine trees dry out, they can catch fire quickly,” Fleming explained. “Remember, we were just talking about checking those cords and, if a damaged cord sparks, they can ignite that dry tree instantly.”
Fleming also explained the proper use of extension cords.
“Do not overload extension cords,” Fleming said. “I would suggest using a power strip because they have a built-in circuit and if they get overloaded, they will trip.
“But we often find that people will put an extension with another extension to another extension cord and that’s just not safe,” Fleming said. “The cords are not made to be used in that manner, so use a power strip, it’s safer.”
Fleming also stressed to use the right type of cord.
“They are extension cords designed for indoor and outdoor use,” Fleming said. “The cords are rated for their proper use so be sure to use the cords properly.
“Also, be sure to secure all cords as they can become a trip hazard which can result in a fall injury,” Fleming said. “And be sure to use caution if using ladders, always have someone nearby in case of a fall.”
Fleming said if anyone has any questions they can stop by PFD station and someone will be happy to answer any questions or people can go online at the National Fire Prevention Association website, where additional tips can be found.