Independence Day is a time of celebration which includes fireworks.
Several firework displays are scheduled throughout the area but some still purchase fireworks for home use.
Pikeville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mitch Case said the holiday can be safe, if the right steps are taken.
“The biggest safety tip is to make sure there is adult supervision,” Case said. “Children alone with fireworks is very dangerous.”
Case also said make sure you know what you are setting off.
“Make sure you know what type of fireworks you shoot off and make sure you have a safe area with plenty of clearance,” Case said. “People like to have fun but if you have alcoholic beverages just keep that away because the mixture of alcohol and explosives can be a dangerous mixture.”
Case said that, even though many people think sparklers are safer, precaution still must be taken.
“Anything that can emit heat and sparks can be dangerous,” Case said. “Sparklers are combustible metals, and you have embers that drop down, so make sure you have closed toe shoes on, for example.”
Case also said that if the area around where you plan to shoot fireworks is dry, that could potentially cause a brush or grass fire.
“Be aware of where the embers may land because if it is close to the hillside there is the potential for a wildfire to start,” Case said. “You may want to have the garden hose handy to take care of any problem quickly and if you see it beginning to spread, call 911.
"We want everyone to have a safe fourth of July," Case said.