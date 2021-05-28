Two Phelps High School seniors received high marks at this year’s Cedar, Inc. Future of Work in Appalachia Student Fair, and they were presented with their award last week.
Students Ryan Charles and Jordan Blankenship competed in this year’s Cedar, Inc. Future of Work in Appalachia Student Fair event, which took place on April 26 at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Cedar, Inc. is a non-profit organization that shifted its focus in 2020 from promoting coal to promoting economic development, entrepreneurship and innovation in Appalachia.
Charles and Blankenship’s project, which focused on promoting adventure tourism in the Tug Valley River Area, won first place overall out of all age divisions, after winning first place in social studies among the 9-12th grade age division. Along with their award, the two students won a total of about $1,400-1,500.
“This represents the best overall of the entire fair of all grade levels,” said Cedar, Inc. President and Executive Director John Justice. “They won first place in 9-12 social studies, and that qualified them to be considered for the grade level overall. What happens there is the judges go to first place in each of the seven categories in each of the three grade level (divisions). … They have to come to unanimous consensus to decide the best of the three.”
Cedar’s Future of Work Student Fair Program, which was formerly known as Cedar’s Coal Fair Program, consisted of students creating projects out of the Future of Work Teacher Study Unit Program that connected to at least one of SOAR’s seven pillars, and those students were eligible to enter the fair. SOAR refers to Shaping Our Appalachian Region, which is a regional economic development non-profit organization.
Students were entered into one of seven subject categories, including science, math, English/literature, art, music, technology/multi-media and social studies. They competed for 64 cash prizes totaling $7,000, while competing in their respective grade level divisions of K-4, 5-8 and 9-12.
During this year’s event, due to COVID-19 precautions, each team had to submit their projects virtually, and on the fair date, judges viewed the projects in-person at the arena. Phelps High School was one of about 12-15 schools across the region that competed this year.
Blankenship said that the team started focusing and working more on their project after they finished participating in this year’s Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program (ECLRP) regional competition, which took place on April 1.
At this year’s ECLRP competition, Charles and Blankenship competed as a team with three other Phelps High School seniors — Caleb Dotson, Jeanna Fletcher and Mackensi Lester — and they won first place overall in that competition.
“I’m not going to lie; it’s feels good,” Blankenship said with a smile, regarding his recent win.
Charles and Blankenship met with several local tourism officials in order to create a plan for their project, and Charles explained why they chose to focus their project on adventure tourism in particular.
“In West Virginia, the Tug’s rated as one of the best-ranked smallmouth rivers in the state,” Charles said. “There’s so much untapped potential over through here with adventure tourism.”
Angie Blankenship, Jordan Blankenship’s mother and the team’s assistant coach, expressed how proud she is of her son and the team as a whole for winning first place overall.
“I’m super proud of him,” she said. “They work so hard. Jordan has actually participated in the Cedar Coal Fair since he was in kindergarten.”
Patrick Lester, the team’s head coach at Phelps High School, said that he was proud of the team for their win for “first place overall,” after many years of participating in the fair.
“We’ve participated every year since I’ve been at Phelps, and that is the first overall winner we’ve ever had,” Lester said. “I think we’ve been close a couple of times, but that’s the first one we’ve ever had overall. I’m proud of my boys.”
He also discussed the significance of the Cedar non-profit organization for Phelps High School and Phelps Elementary School, which have participated in the Cedar Coal Fair throughout many years.
“On a personal level on this — I’ve told these boys and they know this — is that over all of the years, what Cedar has gave our schools, the resources, it is unbelievable the things that they have provided us over the years,” Lester said. “I don’t know what we would do without Cedar.”
For more information on Cedar’s Future of Work in Appalachia Education Initiative or to make a donation, contact John Justice at, (606)-477-3456, or email him at, cedarincky@gmail.com.
To learn more about Cedar, visit, www.cedarinc.org, and to learn more about SOAR, visit, www.soar-ky.org.