A Phelps man was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault after a stabbing incident over the weekend.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, at approximately 9 p.m. on April 3, the agency received a 911 call reporting a stabbing had occurred at Maria Branch, Phelps.
Troopers, the statement said, responded and found that Adam Layne had been stabbed by his nephew Cody Wright, 19, of Ky. 194 East, Phelps. According to court documents in the case, Wright told police he intentionally stabbed Layne in the face and neck area in the act of self-defense.
Court documents said Layne suffered severe injuries and had to be transported to Pikeville Medical Center via helicopter to be treated for his wounds.
Wright was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree assault.
The investigation is being led by KSP Trooper Corey Charles, who was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
Wright remained lodged in the jail as of presstime April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.