The Pikeville High School Alumni Association has announced the 2022 recipients of their Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Alumni awards.
“These recipients are so worthy of this honor because of their outstanding achievements,” the association said in a statement.
Those being honored are:
• Lucy Davis, Class of 1978
Davis has been chosen as this year’s Distinguished Alumni for her amazing career in forensic science, the statement said.
Davis graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences. She started her career in the clinical chemistry lab at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Realizing she had an interest in forensic science, she switched careers and went to work for the Kentucky State Police Forensics Laboratory in Frankfort.
This new position propelled her into the world of forensic science and DNA testing. Davis was nominated by the Kentucky State Police to attend the FBI’s Visiting Research Scientist Program, one of only four people from across the country to take part in the program. There, she learned the latest DNA testing and brought back research and skills. This established Kentucky as the second state in the country to implement DNA testing.
Davis is a certified FBI Quality Assurance Standards and ISO Lead assessor and has participated in over 50 forensic laboratory inspections throughout her career. Davis has served on multiple standards boards in the forensics science field, including the Technical/Scientific Working Group on DNA Analytical Methods, the Mid-west Association of Forensic Sciences, the American Academy of Forensic Sciences Criminalistics section, the College of American Pathologist Proficiency Test Review Committee and the Forensic Quality Services International Accreditation Board. Through her work she has helped develop consensus standards for DNA analysis in forensic laboratories that is used in many laboratories across the country today.
Also, Davis has Diplomat certification by the American Board of Criminalistics and is a certified Medical Technologist by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. In April 2021, Davis was awarded the American Academy of Forensic Sciences Criminalistics Section’s “Mary E. Cowan Outstanding Service Award” for her work in starting the Standards Testing Oversight.
Lucy Davis has returned home to Pikeville and lives in the home her father built.
• Bob and Anna Lou Shurtleff, Class of 1960
“Many of the nominees of the Alumni of the Year have been nominated because of their community service or professional accomplishments,” the statement said. “But this nominee is a couple who have been totally committed to Pikeville High School since they graduated together in 1960 and subsequently married in 1962.”
Bob and Anna Lou Shurtleff, the statement said, have devoted their lives to the betterment PHS in so many different ways, but especially in the areas of academics and athletics. They are the ultimate Pikeville High School fans.
Bob has served PHS as president of the Football Boosters Club. A devoted fan of football and basketball, he and his wife rarely missed a game. Anna Lou has served as well on the PHS Alumni Association board, the PHS Sports Hall of Fame board and the Pikeville Athletic Committee. Additionally, for years, she was in charge of selling reserved seating for football and basketball. Proceeds benefitted the sports programs.
In addition to their service, Bob and Anna Lou have contributed financially to the school in various ways. The Shurtleffs have purchased benches for the campus of Pikeville High School and has sponsored over 60 chairs in Alumni Auditorium in memory and honor of PHS Alumni. Not only do the Shurtleffs contribute their own time and resources to PHS, they also support the Panthers through their business. As owners of Shurtleff’s Dry Cleaning and Laundry, you will find their name any time the Panthers are on the air, whether radio or TV, or in print by sponsoring various ballgames, newspaper ads, programs and promotions. In addition, each year, to help a senior at Pikeville High School realize their college dreams, they sponsor the Shurtleff Family Scholarship.
Anna Lou and Bob have two children, Robert Shurtleff, Jr., Class of ’81 and Alyson Shurtleff Justice, Class of ’83, four grand-children, all graduates of PHS, and six great-grandchildren, with one of the way.
• Paul Patton
This year’s Honorary Alumni award goes to Paul E. Patton for his tremendous contributions to our area, especially in education. Born in Fallsburg, Kentucky, Patton attended school in Lawrence county and graduated from Louisa High School in 1955. He went on to the University of Kentucky where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation, Patton began his professional career in the coal mining industry in Floyd County. During his 20 years in the coal business, he became a leading spokesperson for the small coal operators of the nation, serving on the board of the Kentucky Coal Association and as Chairman of the National Independent Coal Operator’s Association.
In 1979, Patton turned to public service. He served briefly as the deputy secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and then was the chairman of the Democratic Party from 1981 to 1983.
He became Kentucky’s lieutenant governor in 1991 and served additionally as secretary of the Economic Development Cabinet.
He was elected governor of Kentucky in 1995 and served two four-year terms. It was in this position that his dedication to public education was demonstrated by his strong support for the proper implementation of the Kentucky Education Reform act and his leadership in support of the Kentucky Postsecondary Education Reform Act of 1997. This legislation established the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and made possible the expansion of the community based postsecondary education program in Kentucky.
While governor, he assumed many regional and national leadership roles among the governors including chair of the Southern Regional Education Board, the Southern Governors Association, the Democrat Governors Association, the national Education Goals Panel, the President’s Commission on the High School Senior Year, the Education Commission of the States, the Southern Growth Policy Board and several other national leadership positions.
In August of 2009, he was appointed president of the University of Pikeville. In 2013, he stepped down from the presidency to assume the position of Chancellor, the position he holds today.
Paul Patton is married to Judi Conway Patton, a 1958 graduate of Pikeville High School. They have four children and three grandchildren.