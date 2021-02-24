The Pikeville High School Alumni Association has named the two recipients for its Distinguished Alumni Awards of 2020.
The 2020 recipients include Michael Hale, class of 1990, and Dr. David Kirn, class of 1984. Hale is currently the Vice President of Business Development and CISCO of MTL in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Kirn currently serves as the Medical Director of SCA Lexington Surgery Center and has his own plastic surgery practice in Lexington.
“The Pikeville High School Alumni Association is very proud of these two men and all their accomplishments in their chosen careers,” the association said in a statement. “It is difficult to completely tell their stories of success and personal achievements. They serve as wonderful examples of life’s possibilities for all students who attend and will graduate from PHS.”
When Hale attended PHS, he was a member of the Class A Football Championship teams of 1987, 1988 and 1989. He was a semi-finalist in the National Tournament of Academic Excellence and a member of the State Champion Quick Recall Team in 1989. He is an Eagle Scout, earning his rank in 1988.
Hale attended Vanderbilt University and graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Management and Technology. While at Vanderbilt, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Key from the Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity, Theta Mu Chapter, and the Long Rifle Award from the Nashville District, Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
According to the PHS Alumni Association, Hale has distinguished himself in his field throughout his career. He has four patents, published two articles on gift cards and presented a seminar on merchandising and packaging in an international workshop. He now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Heather Hale, and two daughters, Rachel and Claire. He is the son of Jean Hale, class of 1964, who was named one of the 2000 Pikeville High School Distinguished Alumni.
“My years at PHS were very memorable, and I am forever appreciative of both the academic instruction and extracurricular experiences during my years at Pikeville,” Hale said in a statement. “As a student, it was hard to fully appreciate long-term importance of lessons learned from teachers and coaches that established high standards and expected excellence in execution. These lessons have served me well throughout my subsequent academic and professional career.”
Dr. David Kirn’s legacy at Pikeville High School started with his mother, former PHS teacher Jackie Kirn, who was awarded the PHS Alumni Association’s Honorary Alumni in 2002. Dr. Kirn attended the University of Kentucky where he majored in physics and graduated with “High Distinction and Departmental Honors” in 1988. He then attended the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and graduated with distinction in 1992, and he became certified with the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Inc.
Dr. Kirn has had appointments at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Baptist Health Hospital and Baptist Physicians Surgery Center. He belongs to several professional societies including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the Kentucky Society of Plastic Surgeons and is a past president of that organization.
Throughout Dr. Kirn’s career, according to the PHS Alumni Association, he has 25 patents and trademarks in order to elevate his medical profession to better serve patients with new procedures. He has also gave national scientific presentations and bestowed academic honors including the ASPS Plastic Surgery Innovator of the Year and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
Dr. Kirn now resides in Lexington with his wife, Vicki Kirn, and they are both members of the Liberty Road Faith Fellowship Church, where he substitutes as an organist and pianist.
In a statement, Dr. Kirn said the honor was special, considering his mother’s history at PHS.
“All of the alumni have benefitted from Pikeville Independent’s excellence, myself included,” he said.
