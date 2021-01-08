The public is invited to give their input in several COVID-related surveys being conducted by the Pikeville High School Biology Department.
The research surveys are meant to seek the community’s input and perspective related to the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as COVID-related mitigation measures and other treatment options. The surveys will be open until Jan. 15, 2021.
PHS Teacher Kelly Scott said that the public’s input is essential to these surveys in order to gain the perspective of the community. The information collected will be kept anonymous and used solely for research.
“Our community, and the whole world, is facing the struggles of COVID-19. It has been a very difficult time to say the least. However, the vaccine has now been released, and hopefully the virus will soon become a memory,” Scott said. “The public’s opinions on the whole situation of COVID-19 are essential. We have created surveys targeting different groups in the community in regards to their opinion about the mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the treatment options, as well as the new vaccines.”
These surveys are being conducted through Healthy WAY (Wellness in All Youth), which is a leadership development and research training program sponsored by the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health. The program is designed for high school students to identify and solve current health problems in their communities.
To access the surveys, visit, http://bit.ly/phshealthyway. For more information, email Kelly Scott at, kelly.scott@pikeville.kyschools.us, or visit the “Pikeville High School Healthy Way Project” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.