Pikeville High School announced this week that it has partnered with Georgetown College to provide a new annual scholarship opportunity for many of its students.
The new scholarship will provide any Pikeville High School graduate with a guaranteed minimum scholarship of $20,000 per year if they have at least a 3.0 GPA (grade point average) and a 21 ACT composite score. According to Georgetown College, the scholarship could be higher for student athletes or “good students with significant financial aid,” and it can be stacked with outside scholarships and financial aid. Students must apply for the scholarship.
Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher said that the school’s new partnership with the college provides a unique opportunity for their students.
“Pikeville High School is excited to partner with Georgetown College for this initiative,” Booher said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for Pikeville Panther seniors to earn guaranteed additional scholarship money that they might not have received at any other surrounding school. This is a partnership that helps save our Panther families money while attending Georgetown College.”
Georgetown College is a private Christian liberal arts college located in Georgetown. According to the college’s website, more than 1,600 students attended the college in fall 2018, including nearly 1,000 undergraduate students and more than 600 graduate students. The college offers 38 undergraduate majors and a Master of Arts in Education, and the cost of tuition for full-time undergraduate students is $19,905.
In a statement, Georgetown College said that it “strives to send students out into the world ready to conquer modern challenges, and this partnership will allow more students than ever to receive that quality of education.”
Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management, said that the opportunity will help graduates of Pikeville High School to receive quality education from Georgetown College.
“We are proud and incredibly excited to be able to offer this scholarship assistance to the graduates of Pikeville High School,” Dr. Wise said in a statement. “These students will receive an exceptional education thanks to this exciting scholarship opportunity.”
Pikeville High School students who are interested in applying for the new Georgetown College scholarship can visit the college’s Application Center and apply at, gogc.me/apply.
