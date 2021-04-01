A Pikeville High School senior has been named as a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar.
PHS student Sarah Belcher has been named one of 150 students nationwide to become a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar. She will receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for any school of her choosing and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
Belcher was chosen out of 99,403 applicants nationwide, 1,609 semi-finalists and 251 regional finalists. Less than one-sixth of 1 percent of applicants are chosen for this competitive award based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities, according to the Foundation.
Belcher said she was thankful for the opportunity to be recognized as a Coca-Cola Scholar.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic about it. I’m thrilled to be honored with it. It’s definitely a huge financial blessing,” Belcher said. “Also, I’ve gotten to see some of the other kids and what they’ve done, and it’s just been an absolute honor to be recognized as one of them and to see all what my peers are accomplishing. It’s an amazing group of kids, and I’m very humbled.”
Belcher has participated in several extracurricular and community service activities throughout high school and her senior year, including serving as co-president of the Pike County Youth Leadership Council, serving as president of BETA Club, participating in Academic Team, volunteering at Pikeville Medical Center and spearheading the “Empty Chair” project at her school to help address the opioid crisis in Eastern Kentucky through educational school programs, among others.
Belcher said that she hopes to enter the field of oncology after she graduates from Pikeville High School due to the prevalent issue of high cancer rates and deaths in her home region and state.
“Volunteering at the hospital has been something I’ve really enjoyed, and I’ve enjoyed the medical part and the scientific part of that as well,” Belcher said. “I’m actually thinking at the moment of going into oncology. Cancer is such a huge problem in Kentucky. We have the highest cancer deaths in the nation and so (I’m) trying to continue that very much regional focus and state focus when looking at a career that is affecting people here.”
PHS School Counselor Dawn Stewart said that she was excited for Belcher to be named a Coca-Cola Scholar.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars is one of the most competitive and prestigious programs for high school seniors in the country,” Stewart said. “It is a very competitive process, and I’m really proud that Sarah has been named a Coca-Cola Scholar. We’re all very proud of her.”
She noted that Belcher is the second student from Pikeville High School to be named a Coca-Cola Scholar in the last five years, with the other student being Ryan Crum from the class of 2017. She said that she believes it is a testament to the quality of learning that Pikeville High School provides to its students.
“You would think that it’s easy to get because we’ve had two students in the past five years get it, but it’s not easy to get,” Stewart said. “It’s highly competitive, so it’s amazing that we’ve had two students get it recently. To me, it says a lot about our school that we provide the opportunities for students to be competitive at a national level.”
With the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over 33 years.
