A local student recently made her mark at the state KAAC 2021 Governor’s Cup competition.
Pikeville High School sophomore Christina Al Akhrass, 14, received ninth place in the “Science” category and ninth place in the “Arts and Humanities” category of the competition. She was the only student from Pike County and Pikeville High School to be honored as one of the top 10 state winners in any of the categories.
Christina said that she learned about her win during a virtual awards ceremony for Governor’s Cup, and because of that, her win hasn’t sunken in yet as it would with an in-person awards ceremony. She has participated in academic team for eight years, and this was the first time that she has placed in the top 10 in the state competition. Now, she said, she plans to focus on preparing for college.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I think I’m stopping this year because I have to focus on colleges and stuff, but it’s really settling to know that all that work paid off.”
Christina’s father Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said that he and his wife are proud of their daughter and her achievements.
“I could not be more proud as a father to have a daughter like her achieving at that level in the state competition,” Dr. Al Akhrass said. “She is an absolutely phenomenally smart girl.”
PHS Principal Jason Booher said that Christina is an outstanding student and he was excited to learn that she had ranked in the top 10 in the state competition.
“We were excited to hear that Christina had earned a top 10 state finish in two different categories,” Booher said. “We want to congratulate her for all her hard work and dedication leading up to the competition. She is an outstanding student and did a tremendous job representing PHS at the state level.”
