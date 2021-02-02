Four Pikeville High School biology students are helping to spread the word on the facts of the COVID-19 vaccines through their survey project, which they will present at a collegiate level in the fall.
Christina Al Akhrass, 14, Kelcie Adams, 17, Cassidy Slater, 16, and Sofia Hackney, 17, were chosen by the Pikeville High School Biology Department to conduct several COVID-related surveys throughout the first half of January.
Through these surveys, the students sought the community’s input and perspective related to the COVID-19 vaccines, and they created educational posters with answers to the most common questions about the vaccines. The posters will be put up across the community, in churches, businesses, schools and hospitals, etc., in order to help inform the public about the vaccines.
“It was basically a survey to see what people have questions about the vaccine, if they were going to get the vaccine or not, and we used those results to make an educational poster to educate those who didn’t know about the vaccine or were just scared of change and said no from the beginning to the vaccine, just to give them some more information on what they didn’t know,” Adams said.
The students received about 580 survey responses in total from fellow students, high school staff members and members of the surrounding community. They started the project in November, and they worked on it mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHS biology teacher Kelly Scott assisted the students as they coordinated and worked on their project. Their work was also verified and reviewed by Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control with Pikeville Medical Center, as well as officials with the University of Kentucky.
Scott said she was impressed by the students’ work and the research they did for the project, and she said it was a great opportunity for the girls to share their voices by contributing facts about vaccines with their community.
“There’s a lot of fake information out there, and these young ladies did such a good job of finding legitimate scientific resources. I’m very proud of them for that,” Scott said. “I have done several of these projects in the past, and the ones that are successful are ones that have amazing communication and everybody does their part. They were right on top of it. … It’s important to have projects to let young people know that they are so important and they are needed. What they have to say needs to be heard.”
Scott said that in the fall, the four students will share their survey findings during the University of Kentucky Research Day, which she said is an exciting opportunity for them.
“For them to have this opportunity to get their voice heard, that is a huge deal,” Scott said. “That is something that can help them not just right now but on job applications and college scholarships. That’s going to help them beyond today.”
Vaccine facts and what the students found
Regarding the findings, the students found that many people in the community did not know about the vaccine or how it works, like its potential side effects or how it worked as an mRNA vaccine, which is different from traditional vaccines.
“There’s a lot of people who just didn’t know anything about it, whether that’s if they don’t have access to the news or they were seeing biased news or anything like that,” Adams said. “A lot of people didn’t know side effects, or a lot of people didn’t know that it was not a traditional vaccine.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, tiredness or headache.
These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” according to the CDC. “With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is 94-95 percent effective when both doses have been administered. To make a difference with the pandemic, 70-80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
The traditional platform for a vaccine includes protein-based, whole inactivated-virus or live attenuated-virus vaccines that mimic the infection and stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies and immune memory B and T cells.
The COVID-19 vaccine, on the other hand, is a messenger RNA vaccine, or mRNA vaccine. The mRNA is synthesized and carries genetic information of the S-spike that is encapsulated inside a lipid droplet called lipid-nanoparticle (LNP). The mRNA delivers a message instructing the ribosomes to fabricate the viral proteins, and these viral antigens are pumped out on the cell’s surface provoking a robust immune response to the virus.
Although there are conspiracy theories circulating online that allege the vaccine will alter a person’s DNA, due to it being an mRNA vaccine, these are false. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine will not change or alter a person’s DNA. Messenger RNA vaccines teach cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response, and the mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where a person’s DNA is kept. This means that mRNA cannot affect or interact with DNA in any way. Instead, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease.
In their survey responses, Hackney said, people who said they wanted to receive the vaccine often said they wanted to get it because they wanted to return to normal, or close to normal.
“I was surprised by the amount of information that they had no clue about,” Slater said, regarding what surprised her in the survey project. “A lot of people said no because it was something new and came so quickly that they were scared, and they said no right from the start and did no additional research to find out more information.”
For the students, they said that being able to share their findings with the community and being able to help educate the public about the vaccines made it feel more important than a regular school project. They said that they were also able to learn about the vaccines for themselves, which was helpful for them.
“I think we’re living in a time when a lot of people really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hackney said. “I think it was really cool to be a part of contributing to helping people realize that this is a good thing and that it will help life get back to the way it should be, the way we’re used to it. I think it was a really good opportunity to learn about it myself so that I’m not one of the people that was clueless about it and also to inform others.”
To learn more about the project, visit the “Pikeville High School Healthy Way Project” Facebook page.
