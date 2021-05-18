The sport of pickleball has picked up steam in the City of Pikeville, with avid players creating a new group at the local YMCA and hoping to expand.
Pickleball players from across the region — who range in all ages and abilities — have joined together to create an unofficial pickleball group in Pikeville, and the group’s number of participants has more than doubled over the past year.
In hopes of expanding to more players, there will be a first-ever Pickleball Newcomers Day at the Pikeville Area YMCA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 22. It will be a free event where new players who are interested in
learning more about the sport can come and try it out for themselves.
Pikeville’s group first began about a year and a half ago, when local player and YMCA member Jerry Blackburn first started recruiting players to join him in playing the sport. He met with YMCA Executive Director Shelly Fouts about setting up a space to start offering the sport for potential players.
Fouts said that Blackburn offered to teach the sport to fellow YMCA members, and she has seen a noticeable interest in the sport over the past year.
“He was a member who brought it up and said he would be willing to teach people,” Fouts said. “He had some materials so we purchased the first net, and then he would just start grabbing members as they went through. He was like, ‘Hey, come down here, I want to show you this game. It’s really awesome.’ From there, it just really took off.”
Pickleball has been described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. The sport was first invented in 1965 in Washington, and it has since evolved into a popular recreational activity throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as internationally. It can be played indoors and outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net, according to USA Pickleball.
Pikeville’s group plays together about twice a week, though times and dates depend on the YMCA’s facility schedule. The Pikeville YMCA has sectioned off areas at both ends of the indoor tennis courts, as well as the indoor basketball court, in order to allow space for the players. Additionally, players also utilize the city’s tennis court space in Bob Amos Park when they can.
Last year, about seven or eight players participated in a YMCA Pickleball tournament in Ashland, and that number grew to about 14 players this year during their second tournament, which also took place at the Ashland YMCA.
Local player VirnaLisa Stambaugh took part in the tournaments, and she has played for about a year and a half. She first learned about the sport after seeing a flyer about it at the YMCA. She said that she wanted to give it a try with her son, and she has become “hooked” on playing it over the past year. Stambaugh has become an advocate for expanding the sport within the city, and she has asked the city for extra space in order for players to play in Bob Amos Park.
She said the sport provides many benefits to its players, and that is why she enjoys it so much. One of the main benefits from the sport, she said, is its accessibility to people of all ages and abilities. This is because, as she explained, players can choose to play at a more casual, slow pace, or they can play at a pace that is more fast and aggressive.
“It’s a sport and an exercise where you get kind of spurts of cardio without it truly stressing you because it’s in short spurts, so the little rounds are over pretty quick,” Stambaugh said. “The point system is to 11 and you have to win by a short of 2, but when they get started, if someone hits out or someone messes up, then it ends real quick. … We’ve had kids here who are anywhere from 7 to 8 years old, and they’ll come out and play with their grandmothers. To me, I just think it’s awesome that you can have such a mixture of age of a sport, of being able to play as a family.”
She said that many players also come and play in order to socialize with others.
“They’ll come in for a little bit as far as the exercise, but they want to come and play in order to laugh and have fun. You tend to be able to do that with this sport,” Stambaugh said. “It’s the only sport I know of, for the most part, where you can lose a point or tie and lose a point and everybody laughs. Pickleball really is a sport for everyone.”
People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend the upcoming Newcomers Day event at the YMCA. Fouts said that they will be raffling off two starter kits during the event, and they will have equipment available for people who are interested in trying out the sport.
She said she hopes to continue generating more interest in the sport, and she hopes to do that through this upcoming event.
“I hope we can continue to generate interest in the sport and continue to promote people to be healthy and active,” Fouts said. “Ultimately, the more people who know about activities that they love and do, they can bring those to the YMCA, and we can be a communal space for anyone in the community to come, be active and have fun.”
For more information about practice dates and times, visit the “Pikeville Volley Pickleball” Facebook page. For more questions about the upcoming pickleball event, call the YMCA at, (606)433-9622.