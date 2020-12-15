The Pike County Health Department is reporting a growth in COVID-19 active cases, as well as three new COVID-related deaths, and local health officials shared details this week on the initial COVID-19 vaccination phase as the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments were received across Kentucky.
As of presstime Dec. 14, the county’s total number of cases was 2,451, with 795 of those being active cases, and 1,626 people were considered recovered. 30 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far, which is an increase of three additional deaths since presstime Dec. 10. This represents a 1.27 percent mortality rate for Pike County, which is slightly higher than the state’s mortality rate of 1 percent.
Additionally, there were 63 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, as of Dec. 14, with 27 of those patients being Pike County residents. Of the 63 patients hospitalized, 19 patients were in ICU, and 10 patients were on ventilators. ICU occupancy, or the percentage of ICU units currently being occupied, was at 79 percent, and ventilator occupancy was at 27 percent.
In Pike County, the month of November saw a 50 percent growth in active COVID-19 cases as compared to October. Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said she hopes that the county will not see the same exponential growth in December as it did in the previous month, but that may not come true, as there have already been 498 new cases of COVID-19 in the month so far, as of Dec. 14.
“I’m hoping that in December, we don’t see that continued exponential growth, even if we see equal numbers,” Riley said. “At this point, that would be a positive thing, but the direction that this past week’s numbers are telling me is that we are continuing to see growth versus a plateau.”
Kentucky hospitals received their first shipments of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines starting on Dec. 14, with UofL Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green receiving the first shipments.
Regarding the vaccines, Riley said that Pikeville Medical Center was also expected to receive its vaccine shipment on Dec. 15. The Pike County Health Department, she said, is working on its COVID-19 vaccination plan and is currently working to assist local providers with the enrollment process for them to be able to administer the vaccines to their patient populations.
“We’re working furiously behind the scenes on the COVID-19 vaccine plan,” Riley said. “We’re working closely with Pikeville Medical Center and the Department for Public Health. We’re anticipating a shipment of vaccines from Moderna in the next upcoming weeks, and we’re currently working with those organizations on the planning for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.”
The initial phase of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, she said, will first be distributed and used for those who work in critical healthcare or work as first responders who work with COVID-19 patients, including paramedics and transport personnel. The initial doses will also be used to first vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff, due to the overwhelming number of virus cases and deaths linked to that population.
After those populations have been vaccinated, she said, the second part of the first phase of vaccinations will include healthcare workers in general with a special focus on those who will be providing vaccinations to the general population. Those populations will be followed by people who are considered high-risk, including people 65 years or older or those who have co-morbidities.
While the vaccinations provide hope in the fight against COVID-19, Riley said, it is important for the public to continue taking precautions because it will take at least several months, if not a full year, in order to vaccinate the general public.
“With the push of a new vaccine, that brings a lot of hope, as it should. However, it will take many months before we can really relax our behaviors and maybe up to a year or longer, before we can fully relax our behaviors regarding masking and social distancing,” Riley said. “The vaccine and our current mitigation strategies — like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands — will complement each other. It’s not necessarily one strategy versus another. They will complement each other for the best outcome.”
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
