A Pike County attorney entered guilty pleas this week to two charges in federal court linked to allegations that he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust fund set up for the children of a client.
During a rearraignment hearing July 8, Timothy D. Belcher, 56, entered guilty pleas to charges of bank fraud, a charge which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and filing a fraudulent tax return, which carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.
In addition, during the hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Mattingly Williams informed the court that prosecutors will be asking that Belcher pay restitution of more than $816,000 to the victims in the case, as well as restitution of more than $51,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.
The indictment charges that Belcher committed the crimes while serving as the attorney for a family who lost a loved one in a car crash in 2001.
In 2004, the indictment said, the lawsuit was settled in such a manner that one half of the funds were to be distributed to the victim’s widow and one half to his children. Because of a legal issue, the indictment said, the settlement for the children was placed in a restricted escrow account which carried Belcher’s name but was clearly marked as intended for the children.
Only Belcher, the indictment said, had access to withdraw funds from the account and he did not have permission to use the money for his personal benefit.
On Dec. 31, 2007, the indictment said, the account contained $817,155. On Dec. 31, 2018, the indictment said, the account contained $389.
The indictment charges that, between July 2012 and Dec. 31, 2018, Belcher transferred money from the account into his own account. Once in his account, the indictment charges, Belcher used the funds for business and personal expenses, including food, mortgages, insurance, cellular telephones and other purchases.
The indictment charges that, in so doing, Belcher was acting in his own interest and not in the interest of his client. Belcher, the indictment said, did not disclose the use of the funds for his personal interest to the children or their guardians and ignored their efforts to try to find out about the money or misled them on the status of the funds.
Belcher, the indictment said, continued to use the funds for personal use, even after pressed on the issue by the children or people on their behalf.
The false statement charges, according to the indictment, are related to U.S. Individual Income Tax Return filings Belcher made which did not report the embezzled funds from the escrow account as income.
Belcher admitted during the hearing that he had committed the crimes.
The plea will have to be accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, who will set a sentencing hearing in the case.
According to Kentucky Bar Association documents, the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended Belcher’s license in 2019 at the KBA’s request.
Belcher was allowed to remain free pending sentencing in the case.