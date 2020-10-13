An ATV trail system is one step closer to reality in Pike County.
During the Oct. 6 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, a Master Service Agreement for planning and engineering was awarded by the court to the Thrasher Group, Inc.
Two land representatives were also announced during the meeting.
George Adkins and Nathan Reed were announced as the people who will be talking to land holders regarding leases for the trail system.
The court also approved hiring Appalachian Title Research, Inc. to conduct title searches on property along the trail route at $150 per title for Pike County ATV trails.
“George Adkins and Nathan Reed will be the two who will talk to the landowners after Appalachian title Research does their job,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II said. “There are approximately 100 parcels of property along the route.”
Adkins and Reed will begin their contacts after the title work is completed and a list of names of property owners is compiled.
The court will receive updates on the project in future court meetings.
