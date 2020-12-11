Pike County Board of Health discussed details on the two upcoming COVID-19 vaccines and discussed new quarantine guidance from the state during a Dec. 8 meeting.
At the meeting, Nurse Administrator Stephanie Bentley discussed the two COVID-19 vaccinations — Pfizer and Moderna — that are expected to be distributed across Kentucky before the end of the year.
State officials expect to receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Kentucky during the week of Dec. 13-19, 76,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine during the week of Dec. 20-26 and more than 33,000 additional Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Although these are the state’s best estimates based on available information from the federal government, these numbers are subject to change. Regarding the first Pfizer shipments, about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals for health care workers, and the rest will go to long-term care facilities.
Bentley said that both vaccines will require an initial shot followed by a booster vaccine, and once a patient receives one of the initial vaccines, they cannot receive the booster from a different company.
“Each of them are going to be a two-dose series,” Bentley said. “The Pfizer is going to be 21 days spaced apart, and Moderna is going to be 28 days. Something that we usually don’t run across is that when a company makes a vaccine, usually companies are interchangeable. COVID vaccines, we’re finding, are not so if you get the first dose with Pfizer, you have to stick with Pfizer. If you get the first dose with Moderna, you have to stick with Moderna. Those aren’t going to be interchangeable back and forth.”
Bentley said that the vaccine will not be administered in the same way as the flu vaccine.
“This is not going to be a vaccine where everyone on one floor gets vaccinated at one time and line up like we’ve normally done for flu vaccines,” Bentley said. “We have to consider that some people can have some effects after they get the vaccines, such as headaches, some fevers, pain at the injection site (and) fatigue. Where it’s very new and no one’s really had any experience with the vaccine, then we’re certainly going to have to stagger some people whenever we talk about giving the vaccine.”
The Pike County Health Department, along with local hospitals, local healthcare providers and emergency preparedness departments, are currently working on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The plan will help distribute the COVID-19 vaccines and plan for mass vaccination clinics, small pods and signing up local providers in order to allow them to distribute the vaccine to their own clinics in the future.
For additional information regarding the vaccinations and vaccination phases at the state level, visit the state’s official COVID-19 website at, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Director shares new quarantine guidance, talks contact tracing
During the meeting, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley updated the board on new guidelines from the state related to the length of time that people are recommended to quarantine. However, she first gave the disclaimer that the Pike County Health Department still recommends that asymptomatic individuals quarantine for the full 14 days.
“First and foremost, Public Health’s recommendation remains at a 14-day quarantine, but especially for those who would be around individuals that are high risk — for example, elderly, people with comorbidities, immunocompromised and individuals age 65 and older who would be at higher risk for a poorer outcome,” Riley said. “Our recommendation for those individuals would remain at 14 days for quarantine.”
Although the state still recommends a 14-day quarantine for symptomatic individuals, the state has created a three-tiered approach for releasing individuals from quarantine if those individuals are asymptomatic and meet certain criteria.
According to the new guidelines, if a person remains asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) and they will not be exposing individuals in high-risk categories — including individuals with co-morbidities, people who are immunocompromised or people over 65 years old or older — then they can be released from quarantine at day 10. If a person remains asymptomatic and they test negative for COVID-19 after day five, they can be released from quarantine by day seven.
“Again, our recommendation remains 14 days, but we’ll consider other factors and take a three-tiered approach,” Riley said.
If a person is exposed to a COVID-19 person, they should still go into quarantine in order to keep from spreading the virus to others. When in quarantine, people should wear a mask indoors and outdoors. They should not mix with people outside of their household, or the people they live with, unless absolutely necessary.
If a patient has tested positive for the virus, they should quickly tell their close contacts who should quarantine for 14 days since last seeing them. This is critical to slowing the spread.
Close contacts to a positive patient include people who have been within 6 feet of the positive patient for 15 minutes or more starting two days before the symptoms began or before the positive COVID-19 test, according to state guidelines.
These changes, Riley said, in quarantine guidance are due to the overwhelming burden of contact tracing, which health departments are facing across the state. During the Board of Health meeting, Riley discussed the changes in contact tracing strategies that the Pike County Health Department has started to implement, due to the massive volume of new patients and their direct contacts.
The health department, like many others across the state, are seeking alternative contact tracing strategies in order to help take some of the burden off of the health department for contact tracing. Riley has said that they will need the assistance of providers and patients in order to provide guidance for the isolation and quarantine process.
“We will continue to contact the patient, but if they’re in the lower risk category — like they’re all in the same household, for example, or in the same family — we will probably get to the point where we won’t be calling you every day,” Riley said. “We are transitioning into what we call an alternative contact tracing strategy, and that is a standardized strategy that’s occurring across the state.”
Diane Thacker, the Pike County Fiscal Court appointee to the board, commented on the health department’s contact tracing efforts during the meeting, saying that she and her husband had COVID-19 in the month of November and that it was “wonderful” to receive a call from the health department on a daily basis.
“The health department has been wonderful through this, and the little over a week I spent in the hospital, all of the nurses bragged on the health department, and I heard an awful lot of good feedback on our health department. They didn’t know I was a board member, and I didn’t tell them.”
She also issued a statement regarding the severity of COVID-19, emphasizing to the board and the public how it was far more serious for her than the flu.
“I also want to tell you that I’ve had the flu many times in my 70 years of life, and the flu don’t even come close to what COVID was,” she said. “I lived through it, but it was rough.”
Pike County’s COVID-19 information
As of presstime Dec. 10, the county’s total number of cases was 2,203, with 550 of those being active cases and 1,626 patients considered to be recovered. 27 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far, an increase of three new confirmed deaths since Tuesday, Dec. 8. This represents a 1.23 percent mortality rate for Pike County, which is slightly higher than the state’s mortality rate.
The age demographics of the deceased patients include seven patients in their 60s, eight patients in their 70s, seven patients in their 80s and five patients in their 90s. There are currently 14 active cases that are being investigated as possible COVID-related deaths, but they have not yet been confirmed by the health department.
Additionally, as of Dec. 10, there were 59 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 29 of those patients being Pike County residents. ICU occupancy, or the percentage of ICU units currently being occupied, was at 87 percent, and ventilator occupancy was at 49 percent.
Pike County saw 605 cases of COVID-19 in the month of October, and it saw 920 reported cases of the virus in November, a 52 percent increase in one month. In less than 10 days in December, Pike County has already seen 304 reported cases. Riley said that it was important for the public to continue wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing their hands in order to help the number of new cases decline.
“While exponential growth has slowed, we need numbers to decline in order to prevent overburdening healthcare,” Riley said.
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
