The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved accepting a grant earlier this month from the Federal Communications Commission that was worth more than $901,000 to replace older Chromebooks.
The board unanimously approved accepting the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund grant — worth $901,600 — during a meeting on Jan. 13. The grant is part of the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund, which started about 10 months earlier as a way to purchase electronic devices, as well as routers and Wi-Fi hotspots, to “promote connectivity” in areas that may lack broadband services. The total fund of available grants totaled to about $7.1 billion nationwide.
Pike County Schools Director of Technology Clayton Potter said that the FCC allowed applicants to apply during two windows of time — over the summer and in September — and they expanded the qualifications during the September window to allow for Chromebooks or other devices three years old or older to be replaced at the schools and replaced with newer models.
“The intent of it is to purchase, and we had to itemize when we submitted the grant, so the intent of it was to purchase 2,254 Chromebooks at the value of about $400 a piece,” Potter said, saying that the older Chromebooks will be replaced with newer models that will last for about five years.
Potter said the district does not have to match the grant funds.
“That’s the kicker for this,” he said to the board. “We don’t have to match any portion for this. We just have to accept the money.”
Superintendent Reed Adkins thanked Potter for applying for the grant.
“I’d just like to say that I really appreciate you for your foresight and hard work in securing this grant for our district,” Adkins said. “It’s incredible that we’re receiving it with no commitment from us. We really appreciate that.”
During the meeting, Potter broke down how many Chromebooks the district currently had available and how many the district would need to replace in the next few years. He said the district currently has 9,082 Chromebooks during the 2021-22 school year, compared to 5,113 in 2020-21.
He clarified that the district is not technically a “one-to-one district” with technology where every child can take home a device to take back and forth to school with them.
“We’ve exceeded the ratio whereas, if we ever went to virtual, every student could be given a device and they could bring it back,” Potter said. “But, the majority of the schools still keep those devices in the classrooms. We’ve got some classrooms that use them more than others.”
The grant will cover the purchases and replacement of the Chromebooks for several years, Potter said, which will help the district as they already plan to have to replace a number of the Chromebooks in the coming years. This is due to the devices “aging out” of their usefulness and not being able to be updated and used for state testing.
“The numbers that we’re covering with this grant are going to cover multiple years,” Potter said.
In September 2021, the district replaced 1,064 units, and in June 2022, the district plans to replace 1,403 units. Then, in June 2024, the district plans to replace 2,034 units, and that number will increase to 5,492 units that will need to be replaced in June 2026. In June 2028, the district plans to purchase 2,254 new units and replace 128 units. The estimated number of Chromebooks that the district will have in the 2022-23 school year is 9,933.