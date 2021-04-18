During its April 8 meeting, the Pike County Schools Board of Education heard from parents who expressed concerns regarding the location of Head Start students.
Jamie Clevinger, a mother to children in the Pike County School District, addressed the board, and she asked about why Head Start preschool students do not attend the program inside the Mullins School building or on the school’s property. She said that she has children who attend Mullins School and children who are in Head Start, and her Head Start children must attend the program at Johns Creek Elementary, which is about 15 minutes away from Mullins School.
“I have children that go to Mullins for regular school, I have children in Head Start and I have one more ready to roll for Head Start,” Clevinger said. “I’m a single mom, and it makes it really hard to decide, do I go to my oldest, or do I go to my other children? That makes it really hard on parents.”
Superintendent Reed Adkins addressed Clevinger’s concerns, explaining that Head Start students previously attended the program while at the Northpoint Academy in Pikeville. He said district officials thought that was a “concerning situation” due to the location and the age differences between the Head Start students and the Northpoint students. He said they wanted to move them to an elementary school nearby with students of a closer age, and they chose Johns Creek Elementary School due to the location and the available space for the program.
“We were concerned with the safety of the kids, and we looked at Mullins. We tried to put double-wides up there on the lot, but there was just no feasible way of doing that,” Adkins said. “The safest and best alternative for us was when we moved those kids from Northpoint — because that was a bad situation in my opinion — to Johns Creek. … For us at this point, honestly, Johns Creek is the safest and best situation for those kids.”
Adkins and former Mullins School principal Barry Birchfield told Clevinger that the building’s capacity is at 110 percent at least.
“The last time I was in there, there is not one room in that building that is not being used for instructional purposes,” Birchfield said.
Adkins also addressed Clevinger’s distance concern, noting that there are several cases where parents or grandparents have children who attend different schools in the district that are each about 25 minutes away from the other.
“We run into this all the time. We’re actually running into it with our graduations right now. We have grandparents of kids at East Ridge graduating and at Shelby Valley graduating, and that’s becoming a difficult situation for us as well,” Adkins said. “We also have people who have kids that are sophomores and kids that are sixth graders at Johns Creek and Kimper. Kimper is a good 25-minute drive away, and they’re having to make those choices as well. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to look at what’s best for the overall student population.”
Clevinger and her mother, who also attended the meeting, asked the board about whether or not they could fit seventh grade and eighth grade students inside Pike Central High School, which is located beside Mullins School, in order to make room for Head Start students in Mullins School. Adkins said he doesn’t feel comfortable putting students in seventh grade and eighth grade inside the same school building as high school students due to the age difference.
“That was kind of the reason why we moved those kids from Northpoint to begin with. When you’re talking about smaller kids, we like to keep them separated as best we can. You have some seventh graders that are 11 or 12 years old, and you have some seniors that are 19,” Adkins said. “They can be up to 21 if they’re a special needs student so the gap of 8-10 years is huge and the maturity level when you’re talking about kids. Up to this point, we really do feel that we’ve done the best we can for the safety of the kids and the overall concerns for those kids.”
Clevinger asked if district officials would be open to hearing suggestions or solutions to the issue in the future, and Adkins said that they would be open to hearing any suggestions about how to fit the Head Start students closer to Mullins School.
