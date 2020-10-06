Pike County Schools’ 2020-21 working budget provides a promising look at the district’s current financial standing, but officials warn that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could negatively impact next year’s budget for the district, as well as the state.
During the district’s budget committee meeting on Sept. 29, Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that he was proud of how the district has worked on its finances over the past several years in order to have the current working budget, which shows an increase in funding and financial stability.
“This board made some really tough decisions and made some really tough votes, closed a couple buildings, closed 18-20 bus runs, combined day treatments,” Adkins said, then directly speaking to the district’s Board of Education, who were present at the budget meeting. “You guys did a lot of things that made an impact, and I’m proud of our board for that. This year, we were able to give a 1 percent increase in our staff’s salaries, which they deserve, so I can’t say enough good things about the decisions this board has made.”
In the district’s General Fund, it has budgeted about $62.9 million in anticipated revenue and about $19 million in on-behalf revenue. Additionally, the anticipated revenue for Fund 2, Capital Outlay, Building Fund, Debt Service and Food Service total nearly $35.5 million.
In the General Fund, the district is expected to pay nearly $48 million in salaries and benefits. The district’s total expenses for the General Fund are about $82.5 million, which leaves about $5.6 million in the beginning balance for the General Fund next year.
The district also increased its tax collections in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which contributed to an increase in funding. The district collected about $16 million in taxes during the 2019-20 fiscal year — an increase of more than $247,000 from the previous year.
Pike County Schools Director of Finance Nancy Ratliff presented the 2020-21 working budget during the budget committee meeting. While discussing last year’s increase in tax collections, she said that she was concerned about how tax collections could be affected next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She warned the budget committee and the Board of Education that they would need to watch for a potential decrease in collections next year.
“My only concern for the upcoming tax collection will be COVID-19 and availability of money to people because there are people who are doping without now due to no jobs and things like that,” Ratliff said. “We will have to be very watchful of that.”
She also warned that the state is already expecting an 8 percent cut in funding next year. She provided a preliminary email that she received from the Kentucky Department of Education to the budget committee.
In the email, state education officials directly attribute a projected 8 percent cut in state funding next year to the financial impacts of the pandemic. The state is projected to have a General Fund revenue shortfall of between $242 million and $504 million, according to the email.
Due to this projected shortfall, Ratliff told the budget committee and the Board of Education that the district should plan on their funding from the state being cut by 8 percent next year.
“State revenue could be 8 percent down, so this could affect state grants we’re already getting,” Ratliff said. “We don’t know anything about what’s going to happen. This was just the preliminary email, but I wanted to let everyone know that it’s out there and it’s being discussed.”
The district increased its contingency funding to $3 million, or 4 percent of the district’s overall budget. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, school districts are required to have a certain amount of money set aside in a contingency fund, and the minimum amount is 2 percent of the district’s entire budget.
“Our contingency in the general fund for this budget is $3 million,” Ratliff said. “That gets us right around 4 percent. That’s the best we’ve been in a long time. 5 percent makes me pretty happy, so we’re working toward that.”
Adkins added that the district had difficulties with meeting its contingency requirement only three years ago, and this shows the district’s improvements with its financial standing.
“I’m real proud of where our district is, as compared to where it was three years ago,” Adkins said.
The budget committee Brough the 2020-21 working budget to the Board of Education during a special-called meeting, and the board unanimously approved the budget.
