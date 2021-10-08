The Pike County Schools Board of Education recently approved a one-time vaccine incentive payment to employees who have gotten fully vaccinated on or before Dec. 1.
The board held a special-called meeting on Sept. 28, where they approved a $250 one-time vaccine incentive payment for certain employees. The payment consists of $100 from the state, with an additional $150 from the district. The Vaccine Incentive Program is a voluntary program for school districts.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that he wanted to increase the district’s payment to $150, instead of $100, in order to increase the total payment to $250. The state, he said, will reimburse $100 to the district for each payment, and the districts must request a reimbursement for the payments no later than March 31, 2022.
Adkins said that he strongly encourages the district’s employees to get vaccinated, and this incentive helps put a strong emphasis on the district’s efforts to promote health and safety. More than half of the district’s employees are currently vaccinated.
“It’s an incentive for our county to get vaccinated,” Adkins said. “It will help the overall health of our county for the rest of our employees to get vaccinated.”
To receive a one-time $250 vaccine incentive payment, all full-time and part-time employees (both certified and classified) are eligible if they are employed any time between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2021. Full- and part-time substitute teachers are eligible, as long as they worked at least 50 hours during the previous school year. All local Board of Education members are eligible, and paid paraprofessionals and paid coaches are eligible.
Adkins said that employees who have already gotten vaccinated prior to the approval of this supplement are also eligible, as long as they meet district qualifications. Students enrolled in any public school, SBDM (Site-Based Decision Making Council) parents and volunteers are not eligible for the payments.
To receive a payment, employees must be fully vaccinated on or before Dec. 1. This means that they have received both shots of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The district must verify the employee’s vaccination status through a vaccine card or signed statement from a licensed provider. The incentive payment will be included in the employee’s payroll on or before Jan. 31, 2022.