The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved joining school districts across the country in a federal court class-action lawsuit against the popular e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc.
Board Attorney Neal Smith said that he was contacted by a national law firm that is handling a class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. The law firm, he said, asked him if the district would be interested in joining the lawsuit and seeking damages for the impact of an increased use of e-cigarettes among youth, and it would be of no cost to the district if they joined the lawsuit.
“School districts across the country are currently seeking damages against the e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc., which is, I think, the largest producer of these vape cigarettes that you see so many people smoking,” he said. “It’s caused a lot of problems with children and students, which have sort of trickled down into the school districts in ways that I can’t really enumerate right now.”
Juul Labs Inc. has come under fire in recent years for its alleged targeted advertising of vapes and e-cigarettes toward teenagers and children around the time period of about 2015 to 2018. This advertising allegedly targeted children and teenagers, despite it being a product that contains nicotine. The company’s ads allegedly ran on kid-friendly websites and networks, as well as attempted to feature celebrities and social media influencers with largely younger fanbases, in an effort to target younger people, according to Time magazine.
E-cigarettes have been in the U.S. market since the mid-2000s and several brands began to popularize the product by 2010. According to the American Lung Association, all Juul pods contain some nicotine and one Juul pod may contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Acrolein, a known ingredient of many e-cigarettes, causes irreversible lung damage. Although Juuls may look different than other e-cigarettes, they are no different. The American Lung Association states that e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco products among youth and have been for several years.
In a federal class-action lawsuit, Smith explained, there will likely be a settlement, where the company will offer a certain amount of money and that money will be distributed among the districts in each state. Although he said that he is unsure at this time how the money will be distributed to each school district, he said he thinks it will likely be distributed based on student population in each district.
“This is a way to reimburse school districts for difficulties they’ve encountered through kids who are addicted to these vape cigarettes,” he said. “I hate to say no to these guys. There are five law firms involved. They get 25 percent of whatever award we might get out of this, which is pretty good, I think. It’s not a bad contingency fee for them. They’re going to do all the work, and there’s a lot of work involved. I figure, why not? We’ll likely get something out of it.”
The board unanimously approved joining the class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc.