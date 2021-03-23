During this month’s meeting, the Pike County Schools Board of Education discussed and approved the purchasing of enough devices to make the district considered “one-to-one” for all students.
During the meeting on March 11, Clayton Potter, Pike County School District’s director of technology, said the district has received state and federal funding that they can use to purchase one-to-one devices for students — enough devices to be considered a “one-to-one” district — and he discussed with the board about what “one-to-one” could look like for the district and its students. “One-to-one” refers to the district having enough devices to ensure that every student can have one to take home for online learning. To be “one-to-one,” Potter said, the district will need to purchase about 2,800 or 2,900 devices, which will cost under $1 million in total, including the devices and all additional equipment fees.
Potter said that the district used CARES Act funding last summer to purchase devices for the fall, but it took six months for those devices to arrive at the school due to the high demand across the country. Now, the district has received assurances for ESSER II funding that will go toward purchasing the rest of the devices in order to become a “one-to-one” district.
“One of the things that was kind of thrust upon us with the pandemic was going virtual and how to deliver that curriculum. That was a big challenge,” Potter said. “For us, it kind of made sense, and the state had the same idea, to give the devices to the kids and let them take them home. … As this money was allocated, it’s presenting us with another opportunity as a district and presenting you with an opportunity that a lot of you have asked me over the years that you’d like to look at. With this new money, it puts us in a position where we can look at a “one-to-one” ratio with students across the district.”
Potter said that “one-to-one” does not necessarily mean every student has to take home a device if they do not need one. Schools can choose to have students check out devices from the school if they need one, have every student take home a device or have a hybrid plan between the two. Schools could also choose to allow students in certain grade levels to take home or check out a device.
For a district to become “one-to-one,” he said, the board must consider several factors, which include the types of devices they want to purchase, the cost of each device, the number of devices the district would have to purchase, how to repair the devices and the cost of those repairs, and the cycle of repairing and replacing the devices in the coming years, among other factors. Potter said that money in the budget has been dedicated to replacing and repairing the devices.
“The average life cycle of a device is about five and a half, maybe six or six and a half years,” Potter said. “KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) recognizes it as five years. That’s the life cycle of a device that you can take a standardized test on, and if any devices are much older than that, they tell us not to use it. The feedback I’ve gotten from principals is that they want to go with (Google) Chromebooks or look at Chromebooks for a ‘one-to-one’ device.”
Potter suggested that the district create a policy for what students can and cannot do on a device and a policy on maintaining the device. He added that many school districts have created a fee schedule or fee scale for their schools in order for parents to pay for any repairs or replacements to their child’s devices if they have been damaged or stolen. One of the fees, for example, he said, is a higher fee that a student can pay to possibly keep that device after they graduate.
“Most every district where ‘one-to-one’ has worked is they’ve implemented something like a funding fee or a technology access fee,” Potter said. “It’s a little bit of something to put accountability on the parent because they have some investment in the device.”
Board member Stephany Lowe said that she appreciated how Potter suggested getting the parents involved in the care and maintenance of the device.
“I think that would result in them actually keeping up with it and taking better care of it,” Lowe said.
Superintendent Reed Adkins noted that some schools in the district, like Kimper Elementary School, are already “one-to-one” schools, but he said that many of the devices in those “one-to-one” schools will be expiring in the next few years. Adkins suggested the idea of rewarding schools that are proactive in maintaining their “one-to-one” devices.
He also said that he liked the idea of creating a policy for the devices, but he explained why he was not supportive of the idea of charging upfront fees. When asking the board members for their opinion on charging upfront fees, many members shook their heads and verbally agreed with Adkins.
“I think we need some sort of policy that they adhere to,” Adkins said. “I’m not crazy about trying to charge a fee because it’s already difficult right now for our families, but I do think that if it’s damaged due to neglect that there should be some penalty with that. As far as charging an upfront fee, I don’t particularly like that idea. … If we’re truly going to be “one-to-one,” we need to get on a cycle of replacement, rather than in five years we’re looking at having to buy all new machines again.”
Potter also commented on the need for a replacement cycle.
“There’s some that will argue and say, ‘Let’s buy everything right now. Let’s buy everyone a new Chromebook,’” Potter said. “We would love to do that. The issue is in five years from now, every one of them goes bad. You have to pace yourself on an issue like this.”
The board unanimously approved the purchasing of the devices.
