During the Pike County Board of Education’s June 9 meeting, the board approved pay raises for all employees.
The BOE, according to board officials, approved the largest voluntary pay raise for classified and certified employees in the Pike County Schools system since the year 2003, when employees saw a 2.7 increase.
The raises include a 3 percent increase in salary for those positions that earn more than $25,000 per year and a $1 dollar per hour raise for positions that earn below $25,000 per year.
Certified substitute teachers will receive an increase in wages of 13.79 percent, while classified substitute teachers will receive an increase in wages from 15.38 percent to 17.65 percent.
Board member Dwayne Abshire said he was glad the board could take care of the Pike County Schools’ employees.
“We appreciate our employees and the work they do,” Abshire said. “We are very thankful for them, this is something we wanted to do to show them how much we appreciate them, they deserve it, we have the best.”
Board member Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship echoed Abshire’s comment, mentioning classified employees.
“I agree with that, and I’m also tickled to death we can also do this for our hard-working classified employees as well,” Ireland said.
Pike Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the board has been working on the decision since last year.
“We began the discussion of pay increases for our employees last year, August 22. Actually even before COVID, legislators came through for our district,” Reed said. “Our employees deserve this raise, and we are exceedingly pleased and we believe they will be too.”