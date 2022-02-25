The Pike County Schools Board of Education made some progress on the renovations to Shelby Valley High School’s Athletic Complex during a special meeting on Feb. 22.
At the meeting, the board approved the construction plans for the turf replacement project, which consists of installing new turf onto the field, repainting the football field and soccer field and adding more to the track. The estimated cost of the project is about $750,000, and it is being funded through a donation from the family of Shelby Valley native Hobart Clay Johnson, who donated the money in his name.
Now that the plans have been approved by the board, they will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education’s facilities department for approval. Once the plans are approved, then district officials will start offering bids for the project.
Barry Birchfield, Pike County Schools’ director of pupil personnel, said that the turf has not been replaced at the Shelby Valley High School Athletic Complex in more than a decade. He said the renovations were needed, since the complex is used by many students and community members for a variety of activities, including football, soccer, track, physical education classes, dance team, cheerleaders, band, softball, baseball, cross country and general exercise.
“There was great need to replace that because it’s been in poor shape for the last couple years, frankly,” Birchfield said, adding that such conditions can be unsafe for the people using the field. “We’re just very thankful that that family made it possible.”
Although officials do not have an official start date, Birchfield said, they anticipate that the project will start soon after they begin the other construction project at Shelby Valley High School, which is to replace the school’s current HVAC system. Since that particular project starts on March 1, he said, the district hopes to start the turf replacement project in March as well. The project is also expected to last for about six weeks.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that he wants the project to be completed before the start of the district’s football season, and he is happy with the speed of which the project is being completed.
“It seems like this is moving in a timely manner, which is something that we really want to have happen,” Adkins said.