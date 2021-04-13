The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved a policy on April 8 related to Kentucky Senate Bill 128, which offers the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental learning year for all students in the district.
The Pike County Schools Board of Education voted on and approved a policy that incorporates the mandates and directives stated in Kentucky Senate Bill 128, a recent act that was passed in the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24. The bill allows students, grades K-12, currently enrolled in Kentucky to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year to retake and supplement coursework that they have already completed. It also ensures that students utilizing supplemental school years are still eligible to participate in KHSAA activities, as long as they meet the KHSAA age limits.
Superintendent Reed Adkins noted that the bill is intended to address students’ loss of learning from the past pandemic year, and it will be an option for all students in the district, not just high school students.
“This is not an athletic bill. This is for loss of learning. When I look at this, a lot of people will think about just athletics and they think about high school. I think about a second grader that might not have gotten the reading instruction they need or the math instruction, and those students will qualify as well if you vote for that. They’ll have that opportunity.”
Any individual student’s request to use 2021-22 as a supplemental school year must be submitted and on file with the Board of Education no later than May 1 and must be approved or disapproved no later than June 1, which Adkins mentioned is why the board voted to approve the policy during the April 8 meeting.
Once approved, the district’s appropriate departments will need to implement plans regarding the adoption of policies on grades, schedules, classifications, graduation ceremonies and other operational issues for the supplement school year for all students, including graduated seniors, and submit those plans to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Adkins clarified that this policy will be optional for parents who want their child to receive a supplemental school year, and students will not be required to take a supplemental year.
“What I’ve tried to explain to people across the state that are against it is we’re not voting to hold kids back. We’re voting to give the parents a choice,” Adkins said. “Ultimately, those parents are going to have them for the rest of their life — that’s their child — so when they make that decision, they have the ownership in it, whether they let them go on or they hold them back. Then, at that point, they own part of their education.”
Adkins said that the district’s school principals and assistant principals have all expressed their support for the policy, which is not the case for some superintendents and principals across the state. Those who have expressed their disapproval of the policy, he said, have talked about how they worry it will “log-jam” the students that are moving into the next grades or progressing into college.
“I’ve talked to superintendents in western Kentucky and a couple in central Kentucky that hate the idea or their principals hate it. What I’m hearing here is a little different than I’m hearing across the state,” Adkins said. “Their situation is that, for them, holding kids back will log-jam kids that are coming up. We’re seeing the same thing with college athletes. A lot of college athletes that were offered scholarships, colleges are allowing them to stay back now as well, and they’re pulling those scholarships from high school seniors.”
During the board’s discussion of the policy, board chair Heavy Blankenship and Dist. 2 board member Stephany Lowe expressed their support for the policy.
“That’s what this bill was designed for, academics, and that’s what it’s all about, making sure our children get a good education,” Blankenship said.
“I think it’s a great second chance for the students, and I think it’s a good thing,” Lowe said.
Board members Dewayne Abshire (Dist. 3) and Nee Jackson (Dist. 4) each shared their views as fathers to former and current high school students. They both supported the policy, but for different specific reasons.
Jackson said that he has two daughters, one in high school and one in college. For his high school daughter, he said that she does well in school and receives all As for her grades. However, he said that if his daughter supported the idea of taking a supplemental school year, he and his wife would hold her back in order to help her further her education. Regarding his college daughter, he said that the past year of virtual learning has been difficult for her to attain the in-person experience and education that she needs as a pharmacy student.
Jackson explained that while virtual learning “does a good job for what it does,” it can hinder students who have needed in-person experience and education in order to be more successful in their future careers, like student teachers who have graduated in the past year.
“I don’t think that there’s anyone anywhere that can honestly say that our kids have gotten the education that they would have gotten prior to this COVID situation,” he said. “When people think it’s shallow about giving everyone an extra year, look, when we were in school, we wanted to get the best that we could get. Our parents and our educators wanted us to have the best education that we could get. We owe it to our kids to give them the best that we can, and I think, with that being said, to me, it’s a no-brainer to give them an opportunity.”
Abshire said that his daughter was a graduating high school senior when the pandemic first started in spring 2020, and she did not get to enjoy her senior year with traditional in-person, senior-year activities, like prom and graduation.
“If this bill would have come up last year, my daughter being a senior, she didn’t get to experience a prom, she didn’t get to experience a graduation and she didn’t get to experience a lot of things that we take for granted,” Abshire said. “She would have loved to have another year to not just get better at her education, but also get to experience the things that a senior would’ve been able to experience. To me, it’s a blessing for kids.”
The board unanimously approved the policy relating to Kentucky Senate Bill 128. In addition to the policy, the board also made two significant approvals during the board meeting through action by consent. The board approved the date of May 28, 2021, as the high school graduation date for Belfry High School, East Ridge High School, Pike Central High School, Phelps High School and Shelby Valley High School, and it approved an application for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) for the 2021-22 school year.
