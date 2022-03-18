The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved additional funding for new textbooks and approved the leasing of five additional buses during its meeting on March 10.
The district received a total of $566,716 for textbook funding, and the funding was divided among the schools depending on their respective number of pupils. The total was separated into two rounds of funding, with the first one being administered to the schools last year. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that it has been 14-15 years since the district has specifically received money that they could use for purchasing new textbooks. The funding came from ESSER funds that are specifically meant to address students’ loss of learning, and the funds will expire in 2024.
Belfry Elementary School Principal Jill Maynard attended the meeting on March 10, and she emphasized the importance of receiving the funding.
“Last year was the first time in a long time that they have had the money to purchase textbooks,” Maynard said, referring to the principals. “It’s benefitting the schools, and the principals are very pleased that they’re getting that as a resource. Some of the textbooks are from 2006 or 2008, so they’re very outdated and to get those new resources in their hands was powerful.”
Adkins said he thought that the site-based councils and principals at each school could decide the best use for the funding. The board approved the funding unanimously.
Also, during the meeting, the board discussed and approved a KISTA bus lease for five new buses. KISTA (Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation Association) is a nonprofit focused on providing school districts with a financing tool for purchasing school buses. The five buses they approved to lease include three 66 feet-long buses, which are typically used for school trips, and two 34 feet-long buses. The yearly cost of the five buses every year would be about $78,600, and every bus will have security cameras and air conditioning.
Nancy Ratliff, Pike County Schools’ director of finance, discussed the bus leases with the board during the meeting, and she advised them to approve the lease of five buses, instead of seven or 10 buses, because the district already approved the lease for five buses last year, which are currently on their way to the district. Ratliff said that it often takes about 6-8 months for the district to get the buses, so she thought the board could approve the lease early in order to give them plenty of time to arrive.
“I think, with what we bought with COVID funds, I would do five this year. We need to keep our bus fleet fairly current so that we can get the best reimbursement,” Ratliff said, adding that they can receive about 70 percent reimbursement from the state for the purchase or lease of new school buses. “I think five is a safe number for this year. I think we can look at a better number if the transportation funding comes through at a level better than where it is now.”
Board member Nee Jackson spoke on the issue of the buses and said he wanted to approve the KISTA bus lease for five new buses because of the importance of maintaining the district’s bus fleet. The approval of the KISTA bus lease took place before the board approved Jackson’s resignation as board member at the end of the meeting.
“We know we’re behind the eight ball as far as when the buses will come in,” Jackson said. “We know that these are basically going to be replacements because our fleet’s starting to age. We try to stay on top of that, but over the course of time, it doesn’t take very much with the mileage we put on our buses every day.”