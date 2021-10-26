At a recent meeting, the Pike County Schools Board of Education discussed the federal lawsuit that was filed earlier this month regarding the district’s mask mandate, and it heard comments from one of the parties who filed the lawsuit, as well as infectious disease experts.
A federal lawsuit was filed on Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville challenging the Pike County School District’s mask mandate. For the defendants, it names the Pike County Board of Education, Superintendent Reed Adkins in his official capacity, and board members Stephany Lowe, Shane Hurley, Jimmy Dwayne Abshire, Rexel Nee Jackson II and Ireland Blankenship in their individual capacities and in their capacities as members of the Pike County Schools Board of Education
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of N.R., a minor, by and through her parent, Mikey Ratliff, as well as Levi Newsom, a “resident and taxpayer in the Pike County School District.” No attorney is listed on the case, but Ratliff is listed as the representation for the plaintiffs. During the board meeting on Oct. 21, Newsom addressed the board about filing the lawsuit.
“We feel that the masking protocol infringes on rights given to us by the Constitution,” Newsom said. “I’ve known a few of you pretty much my whole life since I was little, and you’ve been nothing but good to me. I want to say that this case is not an attack on any individual. This is just a difference in interpretation of the Constitution and the only resolution we believe is the court.”
While addressing the board, Newsom said he was also there to “serve subpoenas.” Superintendent Reed Adkins asked if he was authorized to serve those subpoenas by a federal court. Newsom said he had summons signed by the court and he was going to serve them himself, but Board Attorney Neal Smith said that Newsom was not an authorized party to serve those documents to the board. According to U.S. law, any person who is at least 18 years old and not a party may serve a subpoena, as well as a U.S. Marshal.
When asked by a member of the public if he was scared of the subpoenas, Smith, who has practiced law for nearly 50 years, said that it was a matter of the law. He said that the subpoenas should be properly served, and it was not legal for Newsom, who is one of the parties listed in the federal lawsuit, to serve the subpoenas to the board.
Along with the lawsuit, the plaintiffs also filed a motion asking for a temporary restraining order, which identified the board members Lowe, Hurley, Abshire, Jackson and Blankenship as members of the “Mayfield City School District Board of Education,” instead of members of the Pike County Board of Education. Smith said that he believes this error is one indicator of the lawsuit being copied and pasted and sent to multiple districts across the country.
When researching the lawsuit, Smith said that a similar lawsuit, which originated in Cleveland, was filed against the Mayfield City School District Board of Education, with wording that is “verbatim” the same to the complaint filed by Newsom and Ratliff. Smith added that he hopes these multiple similar lawsuits will be consolidated into a single class-action lawsuit.
“I don’t know what entity has prepared this 23-page complaint, but Mr. Newsom’s complaint is verbatim the complaint that was filed against the Mayfield City School District. This suit was not drawn up by Mr. Newsom,” Smith said. “This suit was drawn up by an organization away from here, away from Kentucky. They are filing them in selected venues throughout the country. They are verbatim the same complaint, the same TRO motion, temporary restraining order. We will be filing a motion to dismiss. We will be filing a lot of motions, but I just want you to know what it is.”
Superintendent Reed Adkins also spoke about the financial impact that this lawsuit will have on the district.
“I respect everybody and respect their opinion,” Adkins said. “However, this lawsuit is not going to be cheap to deal with in federal court. It’s going to take resources away from our students. It’s going to take books and computers. It’s going to take things that we could educate kids with away from them. That upsets me.”
Smith said he agreed with Adkins about the expenses that this lawsuit will take from the district.
“It’s going to be an unnecessary legal battle,” he said.
The board also invited Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, medical director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control with Pikeville Medical Center, to speak at the meeting regarding the importance of masking. Newsom and a couple other members of the public, who expressed criticism of the mask mandate and in support of Newsom, left the meeting before he gave his presentation.
Dr. Al Akhrass emphasized to the public that he was there at the meeting to only speak on the facts of masking, not to speak in favor of one party over another. He explained that COVID-19 is more contagious than influenza, and a person can spread the virus before they start showing symptoms, which is why, he said, it is important to take preventative measures against the virus.
Also, he said that children and younger people can still experience long-term effects from the virus, even if they do not experience severe illness, hospitalization or death.
“The problem is that we don’t have a vaccination for kids (11) and younger, and a big portion of the kids here are young. We’ve seen what’s called Long-Hauler syndrome, or what’s called COVID-19 Acute Syndrome,” he said. “It’s when you see lingering symptoms happening in these kids for a longer time. These diseases, even in small percentage, can affect kids mentally. They affect concentration, can affect the focus, can affect the memory, can cause fatigue and cause other issues. The best option is to not get COVID-19.”
Dr. Al Akhrass explained that masking helps prevent infectious particles and droplets from spreading from one infectious person — through the infected person’s nose and mouth — to other people. Since the public has not yet reached herd immunity through vaccinations, which is 70-80 percent of the public vaccinated, Dr. Al Akhrass said that masks and social distancing are some of the best preventative tools to limit the spread of COVID-19 in public settings.
“Vaccinations are a great tool, but this is not the only tool,” he said. “Preventative measures are complementary with the vaccine until we reach herd immunity.”
After Dr. Al Akhrass spoke, Adkins said that he believes the district has made the best decisions for the district in order to protect students and their families throughout the pandemic.
“The decisions we make, we make them not only as board members or superintendent, but as parents and we make them as grandparents,” Adkins said. “We care about these kids, we care about their safety, and the decisions we make are going to be for the safety of these students each and every time.”