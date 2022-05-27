During the May 24 Pike County Board of Education meeting, the board approved a budget for the coming fiscal year.
The 2022-2023 Tentative Budget and 2022-2023 Principals Combined Budgets were approved.
The board must approve a Tentative Budget for 2022-2023 school year that is balanced.
Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said the state requires a 2 percent contingency fund, and the Pike County School District is at 8 percent. That, he said, reflects the fiscally-responsible actions of the Pike County Board of Education, which is especially significant considering the district had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 1 has increased SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding. For Pike County, Adkins said, the bill increased the amount of funds from the previous year by 2.5 percent, bringing it to $4,100 per student.
One result, he said, is that kindergarten classes in Pike County schools will continue full-day routines throughout the district — an initiative begun in the current year.
More funding will be going to the district’s transportation budget as a result of the increased SEEK allocation.
“The passage of House Bill 1 and SEEK funding will be used in the transportation needs of Pike County School District,” said Dr. Adkins. “The funding will aid in the cost of fuel, which is significant, and we intend to install cameras on every school bus. The safety on school buses is so important.”
The board of education also approved the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) memorandum of understanding for the 2022-2023 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said he believes the JAG program is a good program centered around career development and growth in a student’s high school years.
“A good example is Dustin Morten; the young man is a major success story. He was featured in the paper; he won a state championship, public speaking,” said Dr. Reed. “We are extremely proud of him. He is on his way to college, and he might not have gone that way without the JAG program”.