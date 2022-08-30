During the special called meeting on Aug. 25, the Pike County Board of Education voted to approve reconvening the Local Planning Committee in attempts to address overcrowding at two Pike County schools.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said Millard Elementary and Mullins Elementary are both in urgent need of more room.
“We have two buildings that are growing and growing fast,” Adkins said. “And that is Millard and Mullins.”
According to Adkins, from the close of school last year to the beginning of school this year, Millard is up 23 students and Mullins is up 54 students.
This is particularly problematic for Mullins, as it has been dealing with overcrowding since it opened.
The maximum capacity for Mullins is 660 students. However, when they opened they moved in with 720.
“They had a really nice band room and a really nice science lab there,” said Adkins. “They’re both (now) being used as classrooms.”
Millard has also had to give up luxuries such as band rooms and science labs to make room for more classrooms and, according to Board Member Dewayne Abshire, they have had to get an outbuilding to house materials for the Family Resource Center.
“They are in dire need of some more room,” Abshire said. “They were really, I hate to say it, shortchanged.”
Board Member Stephany Lowe said Mullins is having to bus preschool students to Johns Creek because they lack the capacity to keep them in their building.
“One of the first things I did as a board member was walk through Mullins and they literally had people in closets; they’re utilizing all the space,” Lowe said. “And we’ve got Mullins kids that are having to be bussed over to Johns Creek and they just don’t have the room that they need.”
Previously, funding had been a problem when trying to address these issues. However, Adkins said there should be enough money left in the ESSER (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund) funds to move forward with projects to alleviate the now.
“This is an opportunity to give these classrooms back to the kids,” Adkins said.
Board Member Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship agreed.
“By us doing both of these projects, it’s going to alleviate the overcrowdedness and keep these kids from being shortchanged.” Blankenship said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.