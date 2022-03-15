The Pike County Schools Board of Education has started the process of searching for a new Dist. 4 board member, after accepting the resignation of board member Rexel Nee Jackson II during its meeting on March 10.
Jackson served on the board for nearly eight years, representing the Belfry area of the district, and he resigned in order to start his position as Pike County’s new emergency management director. As the March 10 meeting was Jackson’s last time serving on the board, Superintendent Reed Adkins, as well as the rest of the board and several members of the Belfry community, issued words of praise about his time serving the district.
Adkins said that Belfry has “seen some good times under Nee Jackson,” including several projects and renovations in Belfry High School, Belfry Middle School and Belfry Elementary School over the past eight years, as well as four state football championships. He said that Jackson has been a good advocate for the Belfry area, which has helped make these projects happen. He added that Jackson’s passion for Belfry can be seen by how frequently he attends school events, how he coaches soccer at Belfry High School, and how he has served as fire chief for the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department.
“He’s been a great board member, in my opinion,” Adkins said, saying that he will continue to be good friends with Jackson and his family. “He’s really been an advocate for the Belfry area. He’s certainly not leaving under duress. We’d like to keep him for at least another four or five years, but he’s taken a job that, in my opinion, doesn’t conflict with being a board member, but the state sees it a little differently. So, he’s going to have to resign due to the job he’s taking.”
Dist. 3 board member Dwayne Abshire said that he did not know Jackson very well before starting his position on the board, and they have since become good friends over the years.
“This board is really losing an excellent board member and a great advocate for the school system and for the kids,” Abshire said. “It’s a great loss. We’re going to miss you, but like Reed (Adkins) said, we’ll still always be friends.”
Jackson’s wife, Kim Jackson, attended the meeting, and she said that her husband is “true Belfry.”
“I’ve been with him for 32 years,” Kim said. “He’s all about Belfry and about kids, but not just school kids in Belfry; he supports school kids from all over Pike County. He is true Belfry, that’s for sure. He’s done well on the board.”
Rod Varney, former principal of Belfry High School, also attended the meeting and spoke about him. He said that he was one of Jackson’s former teachers and coaches, and that he knew Jackson while he attended Belfry High School. Also, he said that he was Jackson’s neighbor, he attended the same church that Jackson did and they have stayed in contact over the years. Although he said that he agreed with the others in that the board was losing a valuable board member, Varney also expressed his congratulations to Jackson for his new position in the county.
“I’m just tickled to death that he’s getting the job he’s getting because he was tailor-made for it,” Varney said.
After the board accepted Jackson’s resignation, it declared that the vacancy exists on the board. According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, once a resignation is received and approved by the board, the BOE has 60 days to appoint a replacement. On the date at which the vacancy is declared, which is March 10 in this case, the 60-day period provided for filling the position will begin.
The board has started accepting applications for a new Dist. 4 board member. If anyone would like an application, they can request one from Board Secretary Tina Adkins by emailing, tina.adkins@pike.kyschools.us, or by calling, (606) 433-9297.