The Pike County Schools Board of Education ranked Superintendent Reed Adkins as “exemplary” in his annual evaluation during a meeting on July 15, citing his ability to meet and address challenges during the first pandemic year as one of the primary reasons.
The board chose the ranking while completing the annual superintendent evaluation for the 2020-21 school year during a closed session near the start of the meeting on July 15. Board Chairman Heavy Blankenship announced near the end of the board meeting that the board chose the highest ranking for Adkins’ evaluation.
“This year, our school system, along with every other school system in America, has faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blankenship said. “Superintendent Adkins has demonstrated exemplary leadership by meeting these challenges head-on by bringing unique programs to our school system designed to address a pandemic school year.”
During the 2020-21 school year, Blankenship said, Adkins initiated Pike County’s first virtual high school, led strategic planning and learning for schools and students by creating “loss of learning” plans and implementing the Canvas learning management system. He said that Adkins also implemented the one-to-one technology initiative in order to help each student check out a tablet for virtual learning if they did not already have a device.
“During his leadership, our school system continues to make great strides in academic progress while remaining a financially healthy school district,” Blankenship said. “For these reasons, as well as many others noted in the Summative Evaluation Form, the board members agree that Superintendent Adkins has performed at the exemplary level for the 2020-21 school year.”
The superintendent evaluation consisted of discussions on how Adkins met several performance standards and expectations, including strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resources leadership, managerial leadership collaborative leadership and influential leadership. The evaluation guidelines are provided to every school board in the state by the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Blankenship said that, going forward, Adkins’s goal is to continue to “improve academic progress throughout our school system, to continue to be a financially solvent school district and to implement the technology necessary to maintain student success both virtually and in the classroom.”
“The Pike County Board is here to praise Superintendent Adkins for his past performance during the pandemic and support him throughout the upcoming school year as he grows as a leader in our district,” he said.
Dist. 5 board member Shane Hurley provided comments on the results of the evaluation, saying that the district was blessed to have Adkins as superintendent.
“We’re very blessed with a good superintendent, but not only just the superintendent, but all the staff here in the central office,” Hurley said. “We are so blessed, and I would just like to thank you because you guys have been wonderful to work with and I appreciate all you guys do.”
Dist. 4 board member Nee Jackson also commented on the evaluation results, saying that Adkins is a great leader and he has excellent staff supporting him.
“I learned a long time ago that, as a leader, you’re only as good as the people around you and your support staff. I think Mr. Adkins has an excellent support staff,” Jackson said. “You have to have a great leader, but he also has to support himself with some of the best of the best and I feel like he’s done that. It’s an honor to serve on this board, to work with Mr. Adkins and to see the growth that we’ve had since he’s been superintendent.”
Jackson also mentioned that the board works well together with Adkins, which also helps the district.
“A lot of things are seamless, or seem to be seamless, that we do,” he said. “There’s a lot of thought that goes into everything that’s done and we all have, first and foremost, our students and the betterment of our county involved in every thought that we have. That’s what makes it so successful.”
Following the board members’ comments, Adkins said that he was grateful for the board’s support, but he reemphasized how he believes it is a team effort to make the district successful. He attributed the success of the district to all members of the staff — from the custodial staff, to the teachers and principals, to the district’s administrative staff and board.
“All up and down the ladder, everybody works together and I think that’s why everything seems seamless is because everybody supports everybody else. Most of the people in this room will tell you, I kind of just stay out of the way and let them do their job. I’m smart enough to know that they know what they’re doing and I let them do that. I think we’re very blessed.”
Adkins also highlighted how the board’s coordination also helps the district be successful.
“Another area that I feel needs to be highlighted that I don’t think gets highlighted enough is this board and how well they work together,” he said. “When you have a board working together, it does make everything else easier and we appreciate you all as well.”
Board members Dewayne Abshire and Stephany Lowe were absent from the meeting because they were traveling. However, Hurley said during his public comments that they provided their input on the evaluation before they left.