Pike County Schools’ Board of Education unanimously voted not to increase its tax rate, citing the community’s ongoing financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason.
During a special-called board meeting on Oct. 20, the board met to vote on whether to continue the current tax rate or to approve a compensating tax rate, which would have increased the rate by 5.3 cents per every $100 of assessed value. Pike County’s current tax rate is 88.7 cents per every $100 of assessed value.
Pike County Director of Finance Nancy Ratliff said that although the district improved its tax collections during the 2019-20 school year, the compensating tax rate is determined by the area’s property assessment and tax value, rather than tax collections.
“It’s not based on how much money you collect,” Ratliff said. “It’s based on what the assessment is for your area and your jurisdiction, and our area tax value actually went down. If your assessment goes down, your compensating rate goes up, even if we collect every penny we’re supposed to.”
Every board member individually expressed their misgivings regarding a potential tax increase, and they collectively agreed that the tax increase would deeply, negatively impact the community.
Dist. 2 board member Stephany Lowe said that she believed a tax increase would be “detrimental to the community,” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the loss of jobs across the region.
In August this year, unemployment rose in all 120 counties across Kentucky, but it rose higher across Eastern Kentucky. In the Big Sandy region, the unemployment rate increased from 7.8 percent in July this year to 11.7 percent in August, with Pike County’s unemployment rate at 10.6 percent, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
“A decline in the coal industry has resulted in significantly less tax dollars,” Lowe said. “Therefore, we have to find ways to fund our school districts and I realize the school system has to be funded, but I feel that a tax increase at this time would be detrimental to our community. Due to the COVID pandemic, the community has suffered, with businesses not recovering and the loss of jobs.”
Dist. 3 board member Dewayne Abshire shared his thoughts on not wanting to raise taxes again.
“I think that we would all have the same sentiment,” Abshire said, referring to the board. “We feel that going forward from that point in that rough year, if there was any way possible, that we would always look for some other way to make it through, besides raising taxes on our people. We don’t want to do that. I will always do my best not to raise taxes again.”
Dist. 4 board member Nee Jackson said that he believes the taxpayers in Pike County do not need any additional financial burdens during this difficult time, and he believes that the board and the district would be able to find ways to fund the district without raising taxes.
“With everything that’s gone on, we’ve been very resilient over the years to be able to find ways to compensate for the loss of revenues,” Jackson said. “I have confidence in my fellow board members, Mr. Adkins and his staff, and we’ll find ways to get our kids educated in a way that they need to be and that we can operate our system efficiently in the future.”
Superintendent Reed Adkins echoed Jackson’s comments, saying that the board made difficult decisions in the past in order to help cut costs and stabilize the district’s funding, like combining school buildings and bus runs.
In addition, Adkins mentioned that the district has also been creative with how to help fund the district without raising taxes by seeking out funding through various grants, which have been used to continue and expand certain programs.
“We’re going to continue to be creative to make sure that we service our kids in a way that doesn’t kill our economy and kill our taxpayers,” Adkins said. “This year, not taking the compensating rate will result in $917,000 that we’ll lose, but we’ll just have to figure it out.”
