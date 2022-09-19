Opportunities for extra curricular activities are growing for students at Pike Central High School, Johns Creek Elementary and Mullins Elementary this school year.
Pike County School Board Member Stephany Lowe said that, thanks to the efforts made by Desirae Tackett, these three schools have started an archery program.
The program, Lowe said, is for students in grades fourth through twelfth and is broken down into three divisions. The elementary division includes fourth and fifth grades, the junior high division includes grades sixth through eighth and the high school division includes grades ninth through twelfth.
Tackett, who is heading up the program, said the National Archery Schools Program (NASP) is currently in over 800 schools. However, she said, until recently only a couple of Pike County schools participated.
According to Tackett, one of the first Pike County schools to participate in the program was Pikeville Elementary. Tackett said while her children attended Pikeville Elementary, they were part of the archery team there and during that time, she volunteered to help with the team. From there, she soon worked her way up to assistant coach and was able to learn a lot about the program.
When her children transferred from Pikeville to Pike Central and Mullins, Tackett said, they loved their new schools but the only thing that was missing was archery.
Thus, the idea to bring the program to Pike Central and its feeder schools was born.
Tackett said she approached Principal Dr. Timothy Cline at Pike Central with the idea of starting an archery program and it all got rolling from there.
According to Lowe, the students will compete as individuals and as teams. They may qualify for regional, state, nation and global levels.
“It starts out on a regional competitive level, then to state and then they can go as far as worlds,” said Lowe. “The sky’s the limit.”
Lowe went on to say the NASP also offers scholarship opportunities to students. She said Tackett has already been in contact with the archery coach at the University of Pikeville to make sure the kids will be considered for scholarships.
“Anything that leads to scholarships will definitely end up benefiting our schools and our community,” Lowe said.
Jeremy Charles, one of the volunteer coaches that will be working with the teams, said he is excited to see kids have a good time and learn that there are opportunities for everyone.
Almost anyone can pick up a bow and shoot, Charles said, including children with disabilities.
Tackett shared his sentiments.
“Archery is very inclusive, even for those with disabilities,” said Tackett. “It is also unlike most sports as it allows students to participate on a team and on an individual level, as well.”
Charles said archery is also a good way for students who may not fit in in other spots to feel like they belong.
“It’s not necessarily about shooting a bow,” Charles said. “It’s also about listening to those around you and learning to respect those around you. It’s all about everybody helping others.”
Lowe said she beleives the program will be very beneficial to students.
“I think that this will build morale,” said Lowe.
Tackett said they are currently looking for sponsors and donations. They are trying to provide uniforms and equipment to three schools.
“We have been looking for sponsors and will be doing fundraising, as we are completely self-funded,” Tackett said. “We are starting from the ground up.”
If you wish to be a sponsor or to make a donation, contact Desirae Tackett via phone at, (606) 471-2401, or via email at, pcentralarchery@gmail.com