Since 1988, when John Paul Runyon held the office, the Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney office has been located on Caroline Avenue in Pikeville.
That changed around two weeks ago.
According to current Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, the old location just became outdated.
“We really outgrew the old office,” Slone said. “With a staff of nearly 10 people, we had to expand to a more efficient and better environment.”
But they didn’t move far.
The new location at 137 Main Street, upstairs over the Community Trust Bank in downtown Pikeville.
“Our entrance, the elevator, is actually on the corner of Main Street and Grace Avenue,” Slone said. “Across from the Appalachian Wireless store.”
Slone said the new location provides better security and handicap accessibility and has 5,000 square feet of space compared to the old location of about 2,300 square feet.
“The move has really changed the working atmosphere for all of us in this office,” Slone said.
