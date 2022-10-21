The two candidates vying for the Pike County Clerk’s office met for a political forum hosted by the Appalachian News-Express Oct. 17 at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville.
The incumbent, Democrat Rhonda Taylor and challenger Republican Darrell Pugh faced off for an hour, fielding questions from moderator Jeff Vanderbeck, publisher of the News-Express, audience members and at times, from each other.
Taylor has worked in the clerk’s office since 2003, 11 of those years as a deputy clerk and the last 8 years as clerk.
Pugh is a retailer and a licensed real estate broker.
Vanderbeck asked Taylor what she believed was the most important thing she has accomplished since becoming clerk.
“I’ve managed to keep our offices from going under,” Taylor said. “The county has had a really bad time in the last eight years and through my management skills and my knowledge of the office, we managed to stay afloat and make a lot of improvements all without any funding from any other offices.”
Pugh responded by saying what he didn’t like about the way the office is currently being run.
“When she (Taylor) took office, the branch offices were open five days a week,” Pugh said. “Now, they’re closed 80 percent of the time, being open one day a week, and if you’re short in revenue most people in business know the last thing you want to do is close the doors.”
“I think too many people are going to a neighboring county,” Pugh said. “The neighboring counties have their doors open every day.”
Pugh said if he is elected, he would work to reopen the branch offices full time.
Vanderbeck asked Pugh why he changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
“I’m not the only one,” Pugh said. “All up and down Eastern Kentucky, and even in the News-Express (it) said that Pike, Floyd and Perry counties are all changing at a higher rate than the rest of the state and the liberal part of the Democratic party is never going to support me.”
Vanderbeck asked Taylor about the article Pugh referenced, that Pike County is turning red and becoming more conservative.
“Well, Pike County isn’t red and as of Saturday, we have 47,242 registered voters, 17,663 of them are Republicans and 26,580 of them are Democrats so Pike County, regardless of what you are hearing, has not went red,” Taylor said. “My opponent never had a problem being a Democrat until a day or two before the deadline to switch parties so that he could run again.”
“He didn’t have a problem when he ran for senator being a Democrat, he didn’t have a problem when he ran last time for clerk being a Democrat, he didn’t have a problem being a Democrat when he ran for magistrate,” Taylor said. “Now, all of sudden, he has a problem with the Democratic party.”
The issue of voting centers versus 57 precincts being open on election day arose during the forum.
Taylor explained that it was the state that mandates that there be a paper trail on each machine. However, some of the machines in the county in the last election were not capable of providing that paper trail.
“That’s why we had to go down to vote centers last election and not have as many open because the fiscal court could not afford to buy enough equipment to house all 57 precincts,” Taylor said. “Now, all 57 precincts are still open, but they’re housed inside of these 20 plus vote centers.”
Pugh responded by saying an adjacent county recently purchased new machines.
“Floyd County bought 48 machines and 30 scanners for $368,000 and they have 42 precincts,” Pugh said. “All 42 of their precincts will be open this election and I think it’s just a poor choice of who you choose as a vendor.”
Taylor did say it is possible that all 57 precincts could be physicallyopened again.
“Sometime in the future it is possible, though not probable, we may have 57 precinct voting centers,” Taylor said. “But if someone wants to vote there’s no reason they can’t as each of the 20 plus voting centers has each precinct ballot available so people can go to any of the voting centers and vote regardless of where they live.”
The General Election is Nov. 8. Video of the forum is available in its entirety on the News-Express Facebook page.